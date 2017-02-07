Urbana council gives final OK to hiring two new cops

URBANA — After months of discussion, the Urbana City Council gave its final approval Monday on hiring two new police officers.

Every council member approved the hires except Alderman Aaron Ammons, who has been a vocal opponent of the additions since they were proposed by Mayor Laurel Prussing in November.

Prussing originally asked for five new officers after Urbana was rocked by three homicides within two weeks — the majority of the city's total 2016 homicide count of four.

As discussions went on, Prussing reduced the request to two officers and said she will purse the other three after the new fiscal year starts in July.

Both officers will cost the city $52,277 initially with an annual recurring cost estimated at $96,000 each, but they won't be financed by raised taxes or fees. They will be paid for with the estimated $8.8 million city fund balance, or surplus, from the 2016-'17 fiscal year city budget. Prussing said that if three more officers are hired, the city will need to find alternative avenues for funding them.

Prussing said that if the city loses its current Illinois Supreme Court case against the nonprofit Carle Foundation, which is asking to continue not paying its property taxes, part of this police expenditure might need to be paid back to Carle.

Various city residents, some of whom have been affected by crime, have come to city council meetings to express their support for additional officers. Police spouses also commented to say their husbands were drained from working shifts of 16 hours or more since the department is low on staff.

Police Chief Patrick Connolly researched nearby police forces and found that, in 2015, Urbana had the smallest force out of 16 other midsized Illinois cities with populations above 25,000.

Dean Hazen, a retired 15-year UPD officer, spoke to council before Monday's vote.

"I was assigned to southeast Urbana, and that's where the majority of mental health crisis calls come from," Hazen said. "(UPD) squeezes the most of what they can get out of their officers. I don't think it's to anybody's benefit to have a police department full of officers who are overworked."

In addition, various neighborhood representatives told Prussing that their residents expressed mixed-to-positive feelings about adding the officers.

Those who have spoken out against the hires said the money should instead be used for mental health, substance abuse and post-jail re-entry programs, in addition to efforts to combat racial bias.

UPD officers are required to complete an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid course and are allowed to do an optional 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training. Out of the department's 49 active officers, UPD Lt. Joel Sanders said 29 have done the CIT training, and 20 of them are out policing on the streets.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he wanted to hire the new officers in addition to extending the city's mental health services. A few weeks ago, he introduced a resolution to have those in contact with the criminal justice system receive an immediate mental health and substance abuse assessment. If a mental illness is diagnosed, the resolution calls for treatment no matter the case's legal aspects. The resolution will continue to be discussed by the council on Feb. 13.

"After this (vote), I'm looking forward to explicitly focusing on the mental health and public safety interface," Jakobsson said Monday.

Ammons mentioned, before Monday's vote, that the officer money could go toward buying police body cameras instead.

"Although I might get a bad rap where people think I'm anti-police, I don't think you'll find me thinking we shouldn't have any police," Ammons said. "I find it grossly irresponsible to put us in a situation moving forward where we have to pay this recurring cost without taking into consideration the Carle case and budget shortfall."

Urbana Finance Director Elizabeth Hannan said in a report to the council that adding the officers will likely necessitate budget reductions in fiscal year 2018 in order to balance the budget. Alderman Mike Madigan said in a previous council meeting that the new-hire money is small enough to be managed with a lag for a small period.

In addition to the new hires, council also approved the purchase of new crime-mapping software that will cost an estimated $12,600 initially with annual recurring costs, beginning in fiscal year 2018, estimated at $2,200.