Urbana hotel project 'a huge risk,' mayoral candidate warns

URBANA — The proposed $25 million redevelopment of a nearly 95-year-old hotel in downtown Urbana would require up to $9.5 million in public financing, according to Urbana mayoral candidate Diane Marlin.

"It's a huge risk for the taxpayers. It is borrowing the money in a general obligation bond, so we're on the hook no matter what. And in 20 years when it's paid off, it's going to be time to renovate it again," said Marlin, a city council member who with Evelyn Burnett Underwood is challenging Mayor Laurel Prussing in a three-way Democratic primary election on Feb. 28.

Full details of the redevelopment scheme for the hotel, originally known as the Urbana-Lincoln when it opened in 1923, haven't been revealed and probably won't be until after the primary, Prussing said Monday.

But the project was mentioned at a candidates' forum last week when the mayor referred to it as "a $25 million private investment." Marlin called Prussing's statement "an alternative fact," and said that as much as $9.5 million of the total investment would be from public funds.

City council members have received one-on-one updates with city staff members about the project since it was first revealed at a December meeting of a city tax increment finance district board. There's been no other public discussion of the proposal except at the candidate's forum.

"I share Diane's concerns," council member Eric Jakobsson said Monday. "I absolutely want to get the hotel back in business. We all do. It's an anchor for downtown and for Lincoln Square, but it's a tough call. We've got to do it without putting lots of taxpayer dollars at risk and we shouldn't rush into a bad deal."

Mike Madigan, the only Republican on the seven-member city council, called the public financing of the renovation of the structure "a huge concern. One of the reasons I ran for the city council originally was because of the bad deal the city got in with (the most recent owner, Xiao Jin Yuan). I just thought it was terrible. I'm not saying this one would be, but I just think that's way too much tax money to be putting into any deal when there's no guarantee there's a (return on investment) there."

Hotel 'will be beautiful'

Because the plan is to finance the project using general obligation bonds, backed by new taxes on the hotel, the city would be liable in the event of a revenue shortfall, Madigan said,

"If revenue comes up short, those bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the city, i.e., the taxpayers. No question about it," Madigan said.

Prussing, though, called the financing plan "a loan" to the project's developers, who have not been identified.

"The way this is structured, the loan would be paid back with hotel-motel tax revenues. I don't have the complete details yet, though," Prussing said. "We always build in safeguards so that we will be protected if someone doesn't complete it as planned.

"We're trying to make this project be self-financing. It's going to have an extra hotel-motel tax on it. That's one of the suggestions. It's supposed to be private, not public. We don't just give money away."

She contended that redeveloping the 128-room hotel property, which has been closed since last April, would benefit all of downtown Urbana.

"The question is, what if you don't do anything? How much is that going to cost? People have to weigh those things," Prussing said. "We're well aware of the need for something like this downtown. And we don't want to destroy architectural gems. It will be beautiful when we're done.

"We're going to have that $9.5 million paid back to us. I don't have all of the details, but I can tell you that we're not going to do something that doesn't make financial sense. If people are going to be critical, they have to be aware that if you don't do anything there's a cost to that, too."

Hot campaign trail topic

Both Marlin and Prussing said they've heard from voters about the hotel project as they do door-to-door campaigning.

"I can tell you that the topic comes up a lot," Marlin said. "I've been knocking on a lot of doors and there's just not the sentimental attachment to that place that there once was. There's more people saying, 'Why don't we just tear it down and start over?'"

"My position is that I certainly don't want to spend all of that money and not get anything different than what we have now," she added.

Her position has been "evolving," Marlin said, and she thinks the city needs to fully discuss what it wants at the hotel site. One idea she advanced is a new, environmentally friendly hotel and convention center.

"They build them to LEED platinum environmental standards and they call them smart hotels for smart cities with a conference center and a restaurant and first-floor retail and a jazz piano bar in the basement with nice high-end rooms," she said. "The key is to put them close to campus or on campus so they cater to that community."

Prussing said one voter she talked to had another plan for the site.

"I had one person when I went to their door tell me that we should tear it down and make it into a park. We have great parks in Urbana already, and I don't think that particular site should be a park. It should be a commercial site," she said.