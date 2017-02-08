Champaign man out on bond charged with burglary

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Andre Runge

URBANA — A Champaign man out on bond for felony theft and serving a sentence of probation for residential burglary has been charged with another residential burglary.

Judge Brett Olmstead on Wednesday set bond at $150,000 for Andre Runge, 19, who listed an address in the 700 block of West Harvard Street, after arraigning him for a residential burglary that happened Tuesday.

According to Champaign police reports, a woman living in the 1000 block of West John Street, Champaign, saw two young men who were unfamiliar walking through her neighborhood just before 2 p.m.

Because they appeared to be school age and were in the driveway of an older neighbor's home, the woman called police to check on them.

One of the men, later identified as Runge, was carrying a backpack and the other, who was not located, was carrying a small flat-screen television.

The report said when police turned toward the pair, they took off running. Police chased them and found Runge hiding in a bush in a backyard in the 900 block of West Daniel Street.

In his path of flight, police found a backpack filled with items that had been stolen from a house in the 1000 block of West John, including jeans, Xbox controllers, Xbox video games and a Bible.

The residents of that house confirmed their home had been broken into and ransacked and a glass pane was broken out of the front door.

Several other items taken from their house, including an Xbox, jewelry, a purse, vehicle keys and credit cards, were not found. Their stolen television was recovered in the 900 block of West Daniel.

Because of his prior convictions, Runge faces a mandatory, extended prison term if convicted.

Besides the residential burglary conviction from 2016, Runge was also arrested Jan. 27 for an alleged theft from a Champaign grocery store.

Court records show he also has juvenile adjudications for burglary, robbery, obstructing justice, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olmstead instructed Runge to be back in court Feb. 21.