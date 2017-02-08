The Health Reporter Is In: Feb. 8, 2017

Photo by: Provided Female condom

Q: In the interest of Valentine’s Day and women’s health, how come we never hear anything about female condoms?

A: Female condoms have been around for quite awhile, and according to the folks at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District — where both male and female condoms are distributed free — condoms for women aren’t very popular there.

The female condom is a pouch with flexible rings at either end that women can insert up to eight hours before sex.

Like a male condom, it can help prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Among the listed advantages of the female condom are that it’s latex-free, so it can be used by people with latex allergies, and like the male version, it’s hormone-free protection without a prescription.

The female condom also gives women some control over protection when men decline to use condoms themselves, said Vickie Ellis, a women’s health nurse practitioner at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

But there are also some drawbacks, she said. The female condom is more expensive than the male version. And the failure rate is just a bit higher, Ellis said.

According to the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals, the female condom has a failure rate of 5 percent with consistent and correct use, and 21 percent with typical use.

For the male condom, the failure rate is 2 percent with consistent and correct use, and 18 percent with typical use.

Using the female condom takes some practice, Ellis said. And it’s not for everyone.

She also warned the male and female condoms can’t be used together for extra protection. One will tend to pull the other out, she said.

For more information about the female condom, Ellis recommended the website of the Chicago Female Condom Campaign: ringonit.org

