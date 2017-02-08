'This is their home. They want to be back here'

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Workers talk outside 305 Park St., Danville, slated to be the future residence of three of the four veterans displaced when a fire damaged their nearby home. Image

DANVILLE — Three of the four veterans who were displaced after a fire tore through their Danville home and took the life of one of their housemates last week are set to move back into their old neighborhood this week.

Rob Moreman, who managed the house at 300 Park St. with his wife, said he has been preparing his home at 305 Park St. for the veterans with lots of help from businesses and individuals who are donating their services and materials for the project. The house is across the street from the fire-damaged one.

If all goes as planned, the veterans will move into the home Thursday.

"This is their home," Moreman said of the Rabbittown neighborhood on the city's south side. "They want to be back here."

The cause of the fire, which started shortly before noon Feb. 2, is still under investigation, according to the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. An investigator said it may take another three to four weeks before the inquiry is complete.

The sprawling, two-story house at 300 Park is owned by Moreman's uncle, Kevin Macin, of Florida. Moreman's mother, Pamela Bellik, managed it and cared for the veterans for 23 years until her death in 2009.

"They were like mom's children," Moreman said, adding that at one time, at least 20 veterans lived in the house, which was divided into separate living areas. The number dwindled as the occupants passed away or moved on.

'He had a good heart'

After Bellik's death, Moreman, his wife, Jackeline, and his brothers managed the home. Later, it was just Moreman and his wife.

Moreman said his wife was at the house 45 minutes before the fire broke out.

"She had just given them their medications and had served them their breakfast," he said.

He was running errands at the time, but returned to the house after several neighbors called him about the fire.

He was devastated to learn that one of the men, David R. Singleton, had died. His body was found in a bathroom.

"He had a good heart," Moreman said of the 75-year-old former Evansville, Ind., man, who moved into the house in 2005 to be closer to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System.

Mr. Singleton was an Army veteran and a retired clock maker. He left behind a wife and daughter.

While the home was not affiliated with the VA, the medical center assisted in finding temporary housing for the four other displaced veterans. One moved to Indiana to be closer to his family, two moved into a local hotel and one is staying at the Danville veterans hospital.

"They cried because their home was gone," Moreman recalled of the men, who range from ages 57 to 75 and represent different branches of the military. "They thought they would live here (for the rest of their lives). All they asked was, 'Can I stay with you?'"

That house, which is now boarded up, is unlivable. Moreman said he doesn't know what his uncle plans to do with it at this time.

He said he and his wife regard the veterans as extended family. So they started working on getting their home across the street ready for the veterans to move into.

He credited a veterans advocate from Georgetown, who goes by the name of "Mowhawk man," for stepping in, finding businesses to donate their services and coordinating the efforts.

A neighborhood welcome

The house, at the corner of Park Street and Bryan Avenue, is in good shape. But the pipes froze and burst over the winter, so the house didn't have running water.

An Aqua Illinois crew has been running a new service line to the house from the water main, said Bob Ervin, Aqua's area manager in Danville. He said the water company put the project at the top of its to-do list and is doing the work free of charge.

"Given the circumstances, we wanted to be able to assist with what's going on," Ervin said. "These guys served our country and protected us so we have all of the rights that we have. We felt it was the right thing to try to get them back into a home."

Others who have donated their services include MB Outdoor Services, Bien Plumbing and Bien & Son Sewer Service, all of Champaign; contractor Jim McLaughlin, a retired Marine sergeant from Mahomet; Big R Rentals of Danville; and Home Town Hearse Co. from Battle Creek, Mich.

Others — including the family of fallen Army Sgt. Kenneth G. Nichols, of Georgetown, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009 — have donated clothing and household items.

Moreman said the veteran who moved back to Indiana wants to stay there and find an apartment. The others will move into their new home this week.

They will be escorted to the home by members of the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders and Danville police cars and a fire truck. Area residents are being asked to line Park Street for their arrival between 4:30 and 5 p.m.