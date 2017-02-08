UPDATE: I-74 backed up near Mahomet

Photo by: Provided by Dawn Morano Vehicles in the median have traffic backed up in both directions Wednesday evening, Feb. 8, 2017, on Interstate 74 between Interstate 57 and and the Prairieview Road exit. Image

4 p.m. update

A multi-vehicle accident has backed up traffic on Interstate 74 eastbound near Mahomet.

Illinois State Police said to expect delays for several hours as several semitrailers are blocking one lane of the interstate.

It is one of several crashes reported in Champaign County. Officers are also tending to crashes in Coles, Douglas, Macon and Vermilion counties.

***

2:30 p.m. update

Conditions on area roadways continue to worsen as snow pelts East Central Illinois.

Illinois State Police report that I-74 west of I-57 in Champaign and Piatt counties is "slick and hazardous" with "multiple slide-offs and crashes in this area."

I-74 between Mansfield and Champaign is covered in ice and snow. Multiple crashes. Driving TOO fast for conditions. #SlowDown — ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) February 8, 2017

***

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police troopers report as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, they are actively working several crashes on Interstate 57 near Rantoul.

Please use caution when traveling in that area.

Expect your trip to take longer than usual if you have to travel in areas impacted by the winter storm today. https://t.co/UCHqSi1JWA #ilwx pic.twitter.com/VvP6A7oEsI — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) February 8, 2017

***

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois Wednesday.

The advisory, which is for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, calls for 2 to 3 inches of snow by the time the storm system moves out of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.

However, locally, heavier bands of snow are also possible and would produce a higher snow total.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois Counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.