UPDATE: I-74 'slick and hazardous'

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Intersection of First and Windsor during the afternoon snowfall in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

2:30 p.m. update

Conditions on area roadways continue to worsen as snow pelts East Central Illinois.

Illinois State Police report that I-74 west of I-57 in Champaign and Piatt counties is "slick and hazardous" with "multiple slide-offs and crashes in this area."

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police troopers report as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, they are actively working several crashes on Interstate 57 near Rantoul.

Please use caution when traveling in that area.

Expect your trip to take longer than usual if you have to travel in areas impacted by the winter storm today. https://t.co/UCHqSi1JWA #ilwx pic.twitter.com/VvP6A7oEsI — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) February 8, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois Wednesday.

The advisory, which is for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, calls for 2 to 3 inches of snow by the time the storm system moves out of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.

However, locally heavier bands of snow are also possible and would produce a higher snow total.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois Counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.