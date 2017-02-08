UPDATE: Wintry weather leads to crashes on I-57

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police troopers report as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, they are actively working several crashes on Interstate 57 near Rantoul.

Please use caution when traveling in that area.

***

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois Wednesday.

The advisory, which is for Champaign and Vermilion Counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, calls for 2 to 3 inches of snow by the time the storm system moves out of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.

However, locally heavier bands of snow are also possible and would produce a higher snow total.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois Counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.