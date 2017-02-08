Winter weather advisory issued for four area counties
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Champaign, Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service said two to three inches of snow are possible across Central Illinois. So you should take precautions, including slowing down while driving.
