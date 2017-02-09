Alleged animal neglect spurs action on Tolono nuisance property

Photo by: Christine Walsh/The County Star A dog that neighbors say has been abandoned by its owners can be seen chained up behind a home as snow covers the ground Wedneday in the 100 block of Daggy Street in Tolono.

TOLONO — The village of Tolono will take legal action against the owners of a property in the 100 block of Daggy Street that is in disrepair and is home to a dog that is allegedly being neglected.

Tolono resident Kim Robinson, a volunteer with Mobile Mutts Rescue, which transports dogs from high-kill shelters to foster homes, was called to check on the dog after the owners apparently vacated the home and left the animal chained up outside in the elements.

She said that when she initially saw the dog, the owners had left it with enough food for a few days but that its water was frozen. Since that time, she said, they have provided it with a heated bowl.

"It's years of feces this dog is living in," she said. "It's not Tolono values."

In the past, police have been called to the home because of barking complaints. Champaign County Animal Control removed a dog and cats there previously.

"If you are having multiple animals taken from you for health and safety reasons, you shouldn't be able to have more," Robinson said.

Village President Jeff Holt said the address is on Tolono's list of nuisance properties but no action had yet been taken because village trustees had not committed to the cost of taking the case to court.

Police Chief Richard Raney has gone to the residence but is not able to go onto the private property because of trespassing laws.

"There's no way we can see to stop them from getting new animals," Raney said. "The laws are the laws we have to go by."

The village's animal-control ordinance dates back to 2006. Because Tolono is a non-home-rule community, it cannot originate laws, Village Attorney Marc Miller said.

Trustee Mike Golish will investigate more modern ordinances.

Neighbor Dave McCleary complained that the home also has multiple junk vehicles and that the grass is not mowed. McCleary's wife, Carol, added that feral cats are constantly breeding on the property, the house's windows are broken out, there is garbage everywhere and the house, garage and shed are covered in graffiti.

Volunteer firefighter Denny Davis, who responded to a medical call at the home before it was vacated, said that there was so much cat-urine-soaked clothing strewn everywhere that firefighters had to get shovels to scoop it out of the way.

"The smell was atrocious," he said. "It did not look livable at all."

Miller said one way to condemn the property would be to look for visual cues from the street, like windows broken out and a sagging roof. The village could then get a warrant from the court for further investigation.

The village would then need to do a title search, notify the owner and go through the court process. The village could then file a lien and then foreclose.

"You do have a claim against the owner of record of the property, but I've never seen a situation with an owner with assets we could reach," he warned.

Miller estimated the cost of demolition would be between $10,000 and $20,000, the legal costs would be $2,000 to $5,000, and the lot would ultimately be worth between $5,000 and $15,000. He said the process would probably take three to six months or longer if somebody contests it.

Robinson said demolishing the property would help neighboring homes' property values.

"We don't want that kind of environment here," Golish said.

Christine Walsh is editor of The County Star, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit county-star.com.