Area history, Feb. 9, 2017

Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, W.J. Spalding of Springfield, the city's public-works commissioner, demonstrated to members of the electrical engineering society at the University of Illinois the benefits of municipally owned water and electricity plants. He said Springfield residents saved $24,687 a year through municipal ownership.

In 1967, Professor John Cribbet, 48, was named dean of the University of Illinois College of Law, effective Sept. 1. He was to succeed Russell N. Sullivan, who was retiring after 10 years as dean. A native of Findlay, Cribbet served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945 and was discharged as a major after serving in the European Theater of Operations.

In 2002, a miscalculation in expenditures left the Champaign school district with a $700,000 deficit in a year in which a surplus was expected.