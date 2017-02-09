Champaign man charged with having drugs, lying to police

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Billy C. Wesley, 32, of Champaign, charged Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing identification.

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine for sale on him and lied to police is due back in court March 14.

Billy C. Wesley, 32, for whom authorities have addresses on Willis Avenue, Valley Road and Roper Street, was charged Thursday in Champaign County Circuit Court with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing identification.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found a man at a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus shelter on First Street who matched the description of a suspect who had reportedly stolen a wallet on a bus.

The man, who later admitted he was Wesley, gave the deputy a name and birth date that the deputy learned were false. Wesley admitted he lied because he thought he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The deputy learned that Wesley had outstanding warrants for violations of Champaign city ordinances.

When he was taken to jail, Wesley admitted he had crack cocaine tucked in the waistband of his pants.

Police found 12 individually packaged rocks weighing 3.8 grams. They said Wesley admitted that he used and sold the drug.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $20,000.

If convicted of possessing the cocaine with the intent to sell it, Wesley faces as much as 15 years in prison.