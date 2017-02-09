Crash blocks I-74 eastbound in Urbana

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:03am | The News-Gazette
Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Reynolds Towing Service personnel work to clear a semitrailer truck on Interstate 74 near Urbana on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

A jack-knifed semitrailer truck on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 186.5 in Urbana has blocked both lanes and shoulders, Illinois State Police reports.

Traffic is backed up several miles and I-74 eastbound is expected to be closed for one hour.

Also, multiple crashes on I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph have been reported.

 

