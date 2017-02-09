Crash blocks I-74 eastbound in Urbana
|
A jack-knifed semitrailer truck on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 186.5 in Urbana has blocked both lanes and shoulders, Illinois State Police reports.
Traffic is backed up several miles and I-74 eastbound is expected to be closed for one hour.
Also, multiple crashes on I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph have been reported.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.