Dog chained up in snow in Tolono yard now inside house

TOLONO — A dog that had been chained up in the snow Wednesday in the yard of a house in the 100 block of Daggy Street has been taken inside the house by its owner, according to a family member who wished to remain anonymous.

The family member said that the owner had been receiving death threats as well as threats to steal the dog after The News-Gazette reported that the village board was taking legal action against the owner because of its treatment and because of the state of disrepair of the house and buildings on the property. The family member also said that the owner is living in the home, contrary to neighbors' assertion that it is vacant.

"The village has directed our staff and attorney to address any issues," President Jeff Holt said. "I've been advised by the village attorneys to not make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation."

Tolono resident Kim Robinson, a volunteer with Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports, went to the property to check on the dog but was unable to remove it.

"Rescue really gets tricky, especially when you get into abused animals," said Earl Stevens, the general coordinator for Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports and a board member of Mobile Mutts Rescue. "With any legal case, there has to be a chain of custody until the case is adjudicated. What we can't do is go into a situation and just take a dog; that is theft. What we can do, and what anybody can and should do, is call the police."

While laws vary from county to county, in Champaign County, Stevens said, animal control can ticket and fine owners if their animals are not up to date on rabies vaccinations, for example.

Although rescue workers may be personally tempted to remove an animal from a situation they feel is problematic, that can lead to the owner pressing charges, Stevens said.

"We'll then undo all the good work that the rescue does because of that blemish," he said. "We just can't risk that simply because if our rescue shuts down, there are hundreds of dogs that won't have foster homes."

If people would like to help abused or neglected animals, one way to help is to volunteer to provide a foster home, Stevens said.

"The more homes we have, the more dogs we can save," he said.

Even something as simple as posting a message on social media encouraging others to provide foster homes can help, Stevens added.

Christine Walsh is editor of The County Star, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit county-star.com.