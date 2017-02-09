Marcus Jackson/About Town: Fame hasn't gone to his head (w/ video)

CHAMPAIGN — Enjoying a cup of coffee at the Stephens Family YMCA on Wednesday morning, Carl Meyer is greeted by former Illini linebacker Matt Sinclair, who playfully tells him to "stay humble."

As if anyone needs to remind the community stalwart that. The soft-spoken Meyer is as humble as they come.

The 76-year-old has spent countless hours volunteering, was named Citizen of the Year by the Champaign Chamber of Commerce in 2009 and served on more committees and boards than he can remember.

Seriously.

"You just have to do what you think will help you and others be successful," he says, using a towel to wipe the sweat dripping from his face.

Meyer was certainly successful during his 15 years as executive director of the Parkland College Foundation, raising more than $25 million in scholarships programs and equipment.

During that time, Meyer was instrumental in securing naming rights for the Dodds Athletic Center and creating the Parkland Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, he will be inducted into that very hall of fame as a contributor.

"I'm certainly flattered," Meyer said. "It was just an opportunity to do something. I was surprised when they called."

Hall of fames are old hat for Meyer, who already has been honored by North Baltimore (Ohio) High — where he starred in football, basketball, baseball and track — the Ohio Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Findlay, where he was a fullback/linebacker on the football team.

* * * *

Meyer and his wife of 55 years, Wava, arrived in Champaign in 1971 as part of Bob Blackman's Illinois football coaching staff. After six seasons coaching, he spent time working in private business and then in administration at Illinois before taking a job as associate athletic director at Arizona in 1982.

"I get a phone call from the AD at the University of Arizona saying, 'We've got this job open; would you come out and interview?' " Meyer recalled. "I said, 'Yeah, because it's cold here.' "

He was the AD at Cincinnati before becoming the associate AD at Miami where the Hurricanes won two national titles during his years there.

"I decided that was enough of that, and we decided to come back here," he said.

Champaign has been home since the early 1990s. Despite the frigid winters, this was where the Meyers wanted to settle down.

"I liked it from the go. We stayed here when Blackman left, and I had several opportunities to go then," Meyer said. "We came back for children and grandchildren."

* * * *

After a few years of working in the restaurant and tavern business alongside son Eric, Meyer settled into his role at Parkland, which he retired from in 2013.

These days, he's enjoying life and staying fit.

Among the thousands who pass through the YMCA on a daily basis, Meyer is one frequently stopped by folks just wanting to say, "Hello." Sinclair and Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb are among the half dozen who greet Meyer during his post-workout coffee/cooling-off period.

Meyer works out "four or five days" a week at the YMCA in the mornings after reading The News-Gazette and USA Today.

"I live only a quarter of a mile down beside Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, so it's a no-brainer to get here and do something," Meyer says of taking care of his body.

He's even humble when told that most 76-year-olds aren't hitting the gym at 7:30 a.m. five times a week.

"Oh, I don't know about that," he says.

* * * *

His attention to fitness hit overdrive in the '80s, from working out in the mountains of Arizona to rubbing elbows on the track in Miami with Jeb Bush.

"He set a little faster pace than me, but that's all right," Meyer said of the former Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful.

He even got the chance to meet Bush's mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, at a social event in Miami.

"He brought her over and introduced her, and I always thought that was real nice," Meyer said.

Meeting the first lady was impactful for Meyer. And he has been equally impactful in this community during his time here.

"The No. 1 thing for me is just the opportunity to work with young people and have a better society," Meyer said.

Judging by all the accolades that have accumulated over a versatile and decorated career, mission humbly accomplished.

Marcus Jackson is The News-Gazette's community reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@MarcusJ_NG) or contact him by email (mjackson@news-gazette.com) or phone (217-351-5604).

Time to get recognized

Along with Carl Meyer, these individuals will get inducted into Parkland's Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon:

— Leslie (Houia) Burnside: The volleyball standout with the Cobras in the mid-1990s was a two-time all-regional pick.

— Derek Drage: The two-time first-team All-American on the baseball diamond helped Parkland win the NJCAA World Series in 2002.

— Keith Parks: The basketball standout averaged almost 25 points per game during the 2002-03 season.

— Rachel Schroeder: The first person to work for the college's presidents and board members continues her contributions by endowing scholarships.

— Steve Ward: The pitcher in the mid-1970s still rates as one of the strikeout leaders in Parkland baseball history.