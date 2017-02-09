More area agencies sign up to conduct liquor inspections

Champaign and Urbana police both decided to take a pass, citing manpower issues, but two other area police agencies, one fire department and a county sheriff's unit have signed on for a new pilot program that shifts liquor license inspection responsibilities from the state to local officials.

Lt. Brian Mennenga with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said the county's contract with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission covers only this year.

Under the terms, the county will inspect the more than 95 establishments with a liquor license in unincorporated areas and some of the smaller municipalities, like St. Joseph, that don't have their own police force.

"We're just trying to see how this goes and see if it works for us. We don't think it will be an issue," Mennenga said.

Rantoul and Danville police and Urbana's fire department have also signed on in recent weeks.

But the pilot program — which mandates that local personnel conduct inspections while on duty, not while collecting overtime — isn't for everybody.

Sgt. Joe Ketchem, the alcohol enforcement supervisor for Champaign police, said his department is "stretched, manpower-wise, as it is" and couldn't possibly squeeze in inspections of the more than 220 liquor license establishments in Champaign, even though some may require as little as 10 minutes' time.

Larger establishments, like Kam's in Campustown, could be a two-plus-hour time investment. "It would be kind of a manpower issue for us to do that," Ketchem said. "It just was not fiscally good for us or responsible for us to do that."

The state liquor control commission is charged with conducting annual inspections of every establishment in Illinois that holds a liquor license, be it a bar, tavern, restaurant, convenience store, grocery store, package liquor store or gaming parlor.

Those same businesses may also be subject to inspections by local health and fire departments, but the state commission focuses strictly on issues surrounding the sale of alcohol. Those include checking that a valid liquor license is properly displayed and that alcohol for sale is being purchased legally and served safely.

As of this week, the commission's Terry Horstman said, 27 municipalities statewide have signed up for the pilot program for 2017. In exchange, the commission provides training of personnel and $75 per inspection. In the city of Champaign, that would generate about $16,500.

The state-local partnerships, Horstman said, produce better annual inspection coverage without increasing state costs and allow the commission to redirect its enforcement to statewide issues, like illegal importation of alcohol, trade practice violations and sale of alcohol to minors.

Horstman said most local entities already conduct these types of inspections, so the pilot program also eliminates redundancy.

Keeping the 'riff raff' out

In Monticello, police Chief John Carter said, the city already has a similar process in place. The mayor doubles as the local liquor commissioner, and any time a business applies for a liquor license, his department helps gather information, including conducting a background check.

Once a business is up and running, Carter said police go into the various establishments regularly — more frequently than once a year — to make sure everything's being done in accordance with the law.

One example: checking for proper permits and licenses for video gaming machines.

"It helps keep the riff raff out," he said. "I guess, in a way, we're already doing" what cities in the pilot program do.

Like Champaign, Urbana officials believe inspections would be burdensome on the police department, but the city's fire department is already going into businesses to conduct fire inspections.

Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said Urbana police were approached first, but it made more sense for his department to pick up the extra duties.

"We were already performing inspections, so we can just add that to our fire permit inspection program," Nightlinger said.

Fire Marshal Phil Edwards, who conducts Urbana's fire permit inspections, will now be handling liquor license inspections, too. Marshall and two others finished training in December, and he's already completed a couple of inspections, which end with submitting a report electronically to the state commission.

Inspections of some businesses, such as convenience stores, will add about 20-30 minutes to Edwards' usual visit, but he's anticipating that larger establishments, like bars, will tack on about an hour for starters.

"I'd imagine if the program works, it will be easier as we go along," Edwards said.

As long as local fire officials are properly trained, Bunny's Tavern co-owner Ben Manns welcomes the change in Urbana.

"I've always been a big supporter of the Urbana fire department," Manns said, adding that he likes the idea of having someone local, who's familiar with the business, taking on the work.

"But definitely, the Urbana fire department, it makes a lot of sense for them to take it. I don't know if putting any more work on the police force would be wise."

Rantoul: 13 checks down

In the county, Mennenga said three deputies were trained last October, and they'll complete inspections as time allows during their respective shifts. It shouldn't be a burden, he said, since they have months to complete the work.

And if they're in the middle of an inspection and a priority call comes in, they'll respond to that call, he said. They can always come back to finish an inspection.

"So, we're not worried or concerned about not handling other calls for service," he said.

In Danville, seven patrol officers and one commander have completed training and are incorporating inspections of more than 60 liquor license holders into their daily shifts.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the first inspections took about an hour apiece, but he believes more will get done in a timelier manner with local officers conducting them. And, like Mennenga, he believes it will promote better relations between police and the business owners and managers.

In Rantoul, Sgt. Justin Bouse said the investigations unit will be handling the inspections.

He and three investigators completed eight hours of training in October and started doing inspections last month at the 31 liquor license holders in the village. Within two days, they'd completed 13, he said, focusing first on the simpler ones — package stores, including Wal-Mart and gas stations — so they could get a feel for the process.

"We haven't done any bars yet," he said, adding that the first 13 took about 20 minutes each. He anticipates bars taking 30-45 minutes. "But I feel like there's time to fit those in between all the other duties that we have."

Beyond the extra revenue, Bouse sees an advantage in establishing a line of communication between his department and the businesses.

"If they have a problem and need something, they have someone they can contact," he said.

Making a list

The top five violations found in annual liquor inspections across the state, according to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission:

1. Contaminated liquor

2. Sale to minors

3. Illinois Business Tax certificate not available

4. Pregnancy warning sign not displayed

5. 90 days of invoices not available