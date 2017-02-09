No major injuries reported in two Unit 4 bus crashes Thursday

Two crashes involving Champaign Unit 4 school buses were reported Thursday, but there were no major injuries in either accident.



Unit 4 spokesperson Stephanie Stuart said the first crash involved a car rear-ending a bus at Victor and John streets in Champaign at around 8:30 a.m. Stuart said a staff member and a student were taken to the hospital but were treated and released. It's unclear how many students were on the bus.



Then Thursday afternoon, Champaign County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brian Mennenga said a bus was involved in a head-on collision with a van at Lake Park Road and Willow Court in Savoy. Mennenga said it was a low-speed crash, and there were no injuries. Stuart said there were 36 students on that bus.