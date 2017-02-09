Teen in group that made video threat gets probation over gun

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lucas McQueen, 18, of Champaign, sentenced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, to two years probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card in connection with a threatening video posted to social media.

URBANA — A Champaign teen who was part of a group that made a video posted to social media threatening to shoot Centennial High School students has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Lucas McQueen, 18, of the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card.

He was also ordered to spend 98 days in the county jail but was given credit for 98 days already served.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed other felony charges against McQueen alleging disorderly conduct and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Sullivan said the charges against McQueen and two other teens who attended Centennial stemmed from events that happened Nov. 4.

Officials at the school notified Champaign police that afternoon of a Facebook Live video in which threats were directed toward specific students.

In the video, co-defendant Terrell Bergman, 17, was seen holding a gun and threatening to shoot up a bus and shoot at people, saying, "We gonna turn Champaign into Chicago." He even threatened to shoot a Champaign police officer who drove into the area when the video was being made.

Police found the teens in a car near the high school.

McQueen was the driver and Bergman was the front-seat passenger. A loaded .22-caliber revolver was found in the glove box where Bergman was seated. There were two other juveniles in the back seat, one of whom was not criminally charged.

The other back-seat youth, 16, of Champaign, pleaded guilty in December to disorderly conduct in juvenile court. He was sentenced last week by Ladd to two years of probation and 30 days in the Juvenile Detention Center with credit for time already served. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the school and Champaign police and to have no contact with his co-defendants.

Bergman, of the 700 block of South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is set to be sentenced by Ladd on March 14. He faces penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Police reports said McQueen told officers there was an altercation between the sister of his friend who was not charged and another student over gang affiliation that led to the four male students being sent home from school. The video was made after that.

McQueen told police that he was with Bergman when the Facebook Live video was made and that he was aware Bergman had a gun.

Sullivan said McQueen was in part of the video but not when Bergman was seen brandishing the gun.