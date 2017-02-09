Top of the Morning, Feb. 9, 2017
It figures that National Crossing Guard Appreciation Day was a snowy mess.
"Doesn't matter what the weather is outside," 79-year-old SEMYON SLAVIN said in his thick Russian accent. "Children in, children out."
Slavin is as popular a crossing guard as you'll find. He first picked up a stop sign in Urbana in 1990, shortly after immigrating. After a 20-year run as a cook at Clark-Lindsey Village, Slavin resumed his volunteer duties. You can find him near Florida Avenue and Anderson Street at 7:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. each school day.
"He loves it," said his wife, ELLA. "The kids make his day."
On Wednesday, the kids brought him treats and thank-you cards. The acts of kindness about did him in.
"It was nice for me, yes," he said. "It was good for my heart."
