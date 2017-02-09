Urbana man convicted of having drugs, ammo, persuading ex to claim them

URBANA — A Champaign County jury Thursday convicted an Urbana man of having drugs and ammunition in his house almost two years ago and persuading an ex-girlfriend to claim she had put them there.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated about two hours before returning verdicts finding Elton Henderson, 39, guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful communication with a witness.

The first three convictions stemmed from a court-authorized search of his home in the 1100 block of Harding Drive on April 16, 2015, done by Champaign police narcotics agents.

The last conviction stemmed from Henderson, months later, persuading ex-girlfriend Jasmine Hines to sign an affidavit saying that she put the cocaine, meth and ammunition in the home of the previously convicted felon.

Hines testified that she had indeed signed the affidavit prepared by the office of Henderson's former attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, on Dec. 11, 2015. But on the witness stand in Judge Tom Difanis' courtroom earlier this week, she said she had not put the drugs and ammunition in Henderson's home but signed an affidavit saying she did because at the time, she still cared about Henderson and was afraid of what he might do to her if she didn't, and because he paid her $500.

Henderson faces three to 14 years in prison on the ammunition conviction, the most serious of the charges. He also has a 2009 drug conviction.

Difanis has the discretion to make the sentence for communicating with a witness consecutive to whatever sentence he gives for the ammunition conviction. Henderson faces a maximum of 10 years on the communicating-with-a-witness conviction.

Over the objection of Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar, Difanis allowed Henderson to remain free until his March 24 sentencing.

Now-retired Champaign police Officer Jack Turner and Officer Nick Krippel both testified that they relied on information given them by a convicted felon turned informant about what he had seen at Henderson's home to obtain search warrants for the house in March and April 2015.

The informant testified that he was hoping to get leniency on a pending criminal case in exchange for his help.

The officers testified that they did not go in March because of other assignments but did on April 16, 2015. When the key they obtained from Henderson's landlord did not open the door, they forced entry.

On a shelf of the headboard of Henderson's bed, they found a rock of cocaine weighing 5.3 grams and methamphetamine weighing 4.3 grams. The drugs had a street value of about $1,000, Turner said, and constituted a total of about 96 individual uses.

Inside a box in the headboard were 36 rounds of .32-caliber ammunition, a magazine for a gun that had another six rounds in it, and a rubber glove.

The officers said while police were searching, Henderson's 11-year-old son returned home from school. Moments after that, the officers said, Henderson pulled into the driveway, saw that police were there and sped off.

Henderson was charged with the drugs and ammunition offenses about two weeks after the search, then was arrested and posted $5,000 to be released from jail. He's been free on bond since.

The case took a twist when Patel, in May 2016, sent Lozar the affidavit that Hines signed.

Testifying for Henderson, Patel said he talked to Hines on the phone prior to her visit to his Urbana office. Based on his notes from those calls and information contained in the applications for the search warrants of Henderson's home, Patel said his associate, Dennis Steeves, prepared the affidavit.

Patel said when Hines came in, she "didn't sit down, didn't make any eye contact," but signed the affidavit and "left immediately."

He said he did not talk to her about possibly receiving probation if she were to be charged with a crime. Patel said he assumed that Hines was the police informant that the officers had relied on to get the search warrant but did not know for certain.

Turner and Krippel both testified that after learning of the affidavit, they told Lozar that Hines was not their informant and they didn't know who she was.

Hines testified that she went to Patel's office at Henderson's request and that Patel and Henderson asked her to sign the affidavit, which was already prepared.

Pressed by Lozar as to why she signed something she knew wasn't true, Hines said "I didn't want him to get in trouble and because he paid me."

She said Henderson offered her money to sign it before she showed up at Patel's office and gave her $500 after she left. Patel was not present when that happened, she said.

Under cross-examination by Henderson's attorney, Brian Hiatt of Bourbonnais — Patel withdrew from the case in May 2016 after learning that Hines said the affidavit wasn't true — Hines said she read what it said but didn't understand all of it.

"I asked (Patel) what a magazine clip was," she testified.

Hiatt argued to the jury that both the informant and Hines were not credible.

"An affadivit admitting to criminal conduct? It's crazy. It's the sort of thing people don't say unless it's true," Hiatt said, adding that if Hines would knowingly sign a false affidavit, then she could lie about other things.

Lozar argued to the jury that the police informant had nothing to gain and much to lose if he lied and that it was not plausible that Hines would have known when to plant the drugs or ammunition for the police to find them.

"It's sitting there right at the head of his bed, in his bedroom, in his house," Lozar said of the contraband.

He reminded the jurors that Henderson sped away from his house when he saw police there.

"He can't afford to get stopped right there for reasons sufficiently compelling to leave his son," the prosecutor said.