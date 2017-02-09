Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign Central High School students Malaak Saadah, right, and Yasmin Araud speak while hosting a discussion about Islam and the hijab during lunch Jan. 31 in the school library in advance of World Hijab Day the next day.

TODAY’S ONLINE QUESTION: Why were Champaign Central students allowed to participate in World Hijab Day, but a Centennial teacher was reprimanded for hosting an Ash Wednesday service in her classroom?

It's not an Islam-versus-Christianity issue.

The choir teacher who helped orchestrate a Catholic priest's visit to Centennial to distribute ashes to students before a field trip in 2015 was not reprimanded for her role in the incident, but the district did work with a third-party legal team to investigate whether school board policy or constitutional rights were broken by holding the ceremony at the school.

Ultimately, it was determined policy was violated because the ceremony was initiated by a staff member and not students.

Here's what district spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said at the time: "The Equal Access Act allows student-led groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to be able to meet at the high school as long as meetings take place outside of class time. Staff members are able to supervise these student-led activities, but not participate."

That's the difference between the two situations, Stuart said.

Leading up to World Hijab Day, two Central students hosted an educational discussion about Islam during their lunch break and asked a teacher to help them organize the event. Principal Joe Williams provided pizza for students to eat, paid for out of his own pocket. More than 130 students showed up to learn about the religion, and student organizers shared information about their plans for World Hijab Day, where they asked their peers to wear the traditional Muslim headscarf in solidarity and support.

The students who wanted to participate met up before school, outside of Central, to put on the garment, organizers said. The student-initiated piece of it is key, Stuart said this week, citing Unit 4 school board policy No. 730.19, which "provides high school students equal access to meet at school outside of class time for student-led activities on topics of their choice."

"This policy, based on federal law, requires high schools to permit equal access to student groups irrespective of the content of the speech at the meetings, including religious speech," Stuart said. "The board policy and federal law only apply to student-led activities, like World Hijab Day."