Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign Central
TODAY’S ONLINE QUESTION: Why were Champaign Central students allowed to participate in World Hijab Day, but a Centennial teacher was reprimanded for hosting an Ash Wednesday service in her classroom?
It's not an Islam-versus-Christianity issue.
The choir teacher who helped orchestrate a Catholic priest's visit to Centennial to distribute ashes to students before a field trip in 2015 was not reprimanded for her role in the incident, but the district did work with a third-party legal team to investigate whether school board policy or constitutional rights were broken by holding the ceremony at the school.
Ultimately, it was determined policy was violated because the ceremony was initiated by a staff member and not students.
Here's what district spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said at the time: "The Equal Access Act allows student-led groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to be able to meet at the high school as long as meetings take place outside of class time. Staff members are able to supervise these student-led activities, but not participate."
That's the difference between the two situations, Stuart said.
Leading up to World Hijab Day, two Central students hosted an educational discussion about Islam during their lunch break and asked a teacher to help them organize the event. Principal Joe Williams provided pizza for students to eat, paid for out of his own pocket. More than 130 students showed up to learn about the religion, and student organizers shared information about their plans for World Hijab Day, where they asked their peers to wear the traditional Muslim headscarf in solidarity and support.
The students who wanted to participate met up before school, outside of Central, to put on the garment, organizers said. The student-initiated piece of it is key, Stuart said this week, citing Unit 4 school board policy No. 730.19, which "provides high school students equal access to meet at school outside of class time for student-led activities on topics of their choice."
"This policy, based on federal law, requires high schools to permit equal access to student groups irrespective of the content of the speech at the meetings, including religious speech," Stuart said. "The board policy and federal law only apply to student-led activities, like World Hijab Day."
ok so the difference is that teachers can NOT ininiate student led activities. reguardless of the content.
i am uncomfortable with an activity that embraces oppression of women or the suggestion of it. and that's just the tip of the iceberg with sharia law and the koran.
say that some students wanted to hold a KKK ralley after school that would be okay? guess so.......
I agree with the previous post. Im sure that they wouldnt allow anything that supports violence such as KKK but at the same time a lot of us associate that same violence with the lack of rights women have in their home countries who wear these particular head pieces. I don't think I would be comfortable with my daughter participating, but I havent been put in that situation yet. And I find it interesting that its no longer ok to allow Halloween parades for fear of offending someone but we can do stuff like this? A little ridiculous.
Comments
