Attorney error leads to new trial

Photo by: The News-Gazette Juvon Mays, 35, was granted a new trial on drug charges on Feb. 9, 2017, stemming from his arrest in May 2016 in north Champaign. Also facing trial for a March 30, 2016 shooting at the Mattis North Apartments.

URBANA — A Champaign man convicted by a jury of possessing drugs intended for sale has been granted a new trial due to his attorney's error in her trial questioning of him.

Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday ruled that one of Urbana attorney Diana Lenik's questions to Juvon Mays, 35, during his November trial on weapons and drug charges opened him up to questioning by the prosecution about his criminal history, information intended to be off limits to the jury.

Ladd found that Lenik, a veteran criminal defense attorney, went wrong when she asked Mays, "Do you ever carry drugs?"

That query allowed Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark to be able to ask him about a 1999 drug conviction, a piece of information that the jury apparently keyed in on during their deliberations to Mays' detriment.

Mays was one of five men arrested by police in a raid on a home in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue, Champaign, on May 17. Police had been watching the home, looking for Mays and another man, each wanted in connection with two different shootings.

When the group realized the home was surrounded, they ran and in the path of flight of the group, police found three guns and heroin packaged for sale. Inside the house, they also found a small amount of heroin, cannabis and identification belonging to Mays.

Prior to Mays' trial, Lenik had obtained a ruling from Ladd barring Clark from bringing up his prior convictions to impeach him if he testified.

Having been told the jury wouldn't hear those, Mays took the stand in his own defense.

Lenik asked him if he was carrying drugs on the morning of May 17. He told her no. She then asked if he ever carried drugs and he again replied no.

Clark then argued successfully to the judge that she should be able to impeach him with his earlier drug conviction and Lenik did not object or try to limit it by telling the jury it was 17 years earlier.

Ladd said Lenik should have realized the question paved the way for Clark to introduce Mays' prior conviction.

As the jurors deliberated, they sent one note, saying "Dates of all Juvon's previous convictions." The judge did not give them that additional information but in her ruling, Ladd said it was clear that the information influenced their verdict.

Mays is now represented by Urbana attorney Evan Bruno, who argued that Lenik was ineffective.

Mays was acquitted of being an armed habitual criminal for possessing guns at the home but guilty of possession with intent to deliver both heroin and cannabis.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced in December and faced a mandatory prison term but after Mays raised concerns about Lenik's representation to Ladd, the judge appointed Bruno to review the trial transcript.

Ladd continued Mays' case to March 7, the same day as a status hearing in another case in which Mays is accused of having shot a man at the Mattis North Apartments in Champaign on March 30, 2016.