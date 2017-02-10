Clergy Corner, Feb. 10, 2017

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The Rev. Ervin Williams, founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, holds bags of food to be distributed Thursday at the agency's food pantry. Williams began his ministry with a food pantry only, on March 15, 1993. Now, it helps over 100 residents a month with transitional housing and distributes over 200,000 pounds of food and 14,000 pieces of clothing a year to local people in need.

A path that started with a stretch as an altar boy at the African Methodist Episcopal Church in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. — and was interrupted in his 20s by addiction to drinking and drugs — continues today for the Rev. ERVIN WILLIAMS, founder of Champaign's Restoration Urban Ministries. One year shy of its 25th anniversary, the nonprofit that Williams and wife Marilyn started has grown into a mega-ministry that feeds, clothes, counsels or houses 30,000 people annually. By popular reader request, we asked the Army veteran and former Sears department store manager to tell us about a few of his favorite things.

Restoration Urban Ministries' success story: We had a gangster come in to service one Sunday morning. Just got out of the penitentiary, had a bad reputation in the area. Came in and heard me give my testimony, started weeping, came to Christ and later got on staff here. Today, he is married, with family, working and taking care of his family. Faithful in church attendance and help.

Song to sing in the shower or hum at work: "Just My Imagination," by The Temptations.

Place to sit while taking in a service in someone else's church: Near the front. I don't like to be distracted when I'm looking for a God encounter.

Non-church website: HGTV's "Caribbean Life."

TV show: "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Memory of being an Army paramedic: Knowing that they made it because of what I did.

Church that left me awestruck: Willow Creek Community Church (in the Chicago suburb of South Barrington).

Childhood comic-book character: Superman.

Personality trait in others: Empathy with a strong desire to help others.

Thing about growing up with 11 siblings: The togetherness. I always feel distance whenever we visit and it's time to leave.

Actor: Robert Townsend.

Menu item: Crab legs or lobster.

Way to spend a Sunday evening: After eating, getting into my sweats and looking at some of my TiVo programs.

