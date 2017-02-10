The #MJs, Feb. 10, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

The @nbcsnl skit with Melissa McCarthy as @PressSec was so powerful some reporters tweeted it like an actual presser pic.twitter.com/yxNR3Ou8hw — Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) February 5, 2017

— Melissa McCarthy portraying Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live" last week has been called the best thing the show has done in decades. Even better than Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Hard to tell it wasn't real.

Music

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

— Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance was universally praised. A little disappointing to learn she didn't actually jump off the roof into the stadium, though.

Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg is happy about the #SuperBowl for 2 reasons. His team won and he's probably going to be in the movie they make about it. — Ryan Broems (@ryanbroems) February 6, 2017

— The actor and Patriots fan left the game early because one of his kids was sick. He was probably sicker when he realized he missed the epic comeback.

Local

Tuesday's high in C-U was 62 degrees (2 short of the record). Today's forecast: Snow. Anything over 1.2 inches would be highest this winter — tom kacich (@tkacich) February 8, 2017

— If you've lived in this part of the country long enough, you've seen fluctuations like this before. Can we just skip snow the rest of the season and get back to the 60s?

Sports

Oakley has been sentenced to a 10-day contract to play for the Knicks. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) February 9, 2017

— The Knicks great was dragged out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and arrested for assaulting security. A fair punishment seems to be forcing him to play for the once-proud franchise that Phil Jackson is running into the ground.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #Grammys

— Kevin Durant

— Beyonce

— "50 Shades Darker"

— Winter Storm Niko

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— Bob Costas

— Marlins

— Northeast

— Blumenthal

— #TwitterSmarter

