Police nab man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

URBANA — A Champaign man accused of having sex with a teen against her will more than two years ago is being held in the Champaign County Jail.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said Al-Rahman Woods, 39, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Tremont Street, was arrested at a home on Scottswood Drive in Urbana Thursday morning.

Apperson said his deputies received a tip that Woods, who was wanted on a warrant, was at the home. He was found trying to hide between a bed and a wall, Apperson said.

In November, Woods was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault for sex acts that allegedly occurred with a then 13-year-old girl at her home in Urbana on or about January 2015.

Apperson said Urbana Middle School officials notified his department in March 2015 of the girl's report that she had had sex with an older man.

In a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center that month, the girl disclosed that Woods had sex with her at least twice and that she was an unwilling participant. Apperson said Woods was known to the girl's family.

Police confronted Woods in 2015. He denied the allegations but agreed to give authorities a sample of his DNA. That was sent to the Illinois State Crime lab, along with evidence collected from the alleged victim, and the lab reported a match between what was collected from the girl and Woods.

Apperson said the case was sent to the state's attorney's office for review and the charges were filed against Woods in November.

If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Woods faces six to 30 years in prison and would have to serve 85 percent of that sentence.

Court records show he has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and robbery. He also had prior misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

Judge Brett Olmstead left Woods' bond at the $150,000 that was set when the warrant was issued for his arrest in November. Woods was told to be back in court Feb. 17 for a probable cause hearing.

He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and if he posts bond, he must wear a GPS monitoring device, the judge said.