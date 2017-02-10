Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 10, 2017

Submit questions to the Mailbag by clicking here

Lots of history in this week’s ‘bag: a 90-year-old photo of downtown Champaign and queries about a collection of old images, how much heavier the typical American male is today, and the possible re-do of what in 1923 was known as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel.

Also, more on Rep. Rodney Davis and town hall meetings, oil in central Illinois, driving with a dog, the old Bradley’s site, a business opportunity in southwest Champaign, a fenced-in mystery in west Champaign and Trader Joe’s AND Golden Corral.

Identifying old buildings in downtown Champaign

“I found this 1924 photo of downtown Champaign among my mother’s belongings. I was most interested in the buildings at the lower left. I was told that the short, light-shaded building near the bottom might have been a stable for the horses that were used to help build the IC depot and the underpasses in town.”

You’ve got the timing right. The photo is dated 1924 and the IC depot (middle, right) was dedicated on Aug. 9, 1924. The $7 million project also included five viaducts (at University Avenue, Chester Street, Springfield Avenue, Stadium Drive and St. Mary’s Road) to eliminate at-grade crossings.

But the light-shaded building you referred to is an automobile repair shop, according to a 1924 map of central Champaign. Just north of it (the tall brick building with the railroad siding to the east) is the Eisner Grocery Co. warehouse. Just north of it (at Logan and Market streets) is the home of the Pioneer Creamery Co., which was built in 1918 of fireproof construction, according to the map.

Historic Champaign photos

“The old historic photographs that line the walls of Illinois Terminal are pretty neat. Are those accessible anywhere online?”

Nope. I checked with the MTD and with the photographer, Ben Halpern, and both said there currently is no web site where the photos can be viewed.

Rep. Davis’ weekends

“I’ve been following the conversations about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ unwillingness to hold an in-person town hall with great interest, as a constituent, I would love the chance to sit down and speak with my representatives. I remember Rep. (Tim) Johnson being great about that — he even called me personally on the phone once. On the other hand, from what I’ve read on Rep. Davis’ Twitter profile, it seems as though he feels that he’s too busy in Washington, D.C. to come to Champaign. However, I seem to remember that his previous campaign TV ads talked about ‘coming home to his district every weekend.’ Is that still true? I also saw that he held a press conference at the airport in Bloomington last weekend, but it doesn’t seem that anyone knew he was going to be flying in. Is Davis uncommonly inaccessible and secretive, or do other Illinois representatives behave similarly? Thanks for answering my question.”

Yes, Davis comes home almost every weekend, as do most members of Congress. Because they have two-year terms they’re generally running for reelection the day after they’re elected so they must stay close to their constituents. Usually the House is in session only three or four days a week so it’s easy to come home for weekends.

Next week, for example, is a four-day workweek with only a minimal amount of work Monday and full days Tuesday through Thursday.

After that, Feb. 18 through Feb. 26 is a “district work period” when members are supposed to be back in their districts.

Further, in Davis’ case, he doesn’t even have a place to live in Washington. The Taylorville Republican sleeps in his Capitol Hill office and cleans up every morning at the House gym.

Finally, here are a few more examples of Republican congressmen getting an earful from their constituents at town hall meetings, and why Davis might be reluctant to have one here, including this interesting passage from a Politico story:

“At a closed-door, all-conference meeting on Tuesday, House Republicans were advised to limit crowd sizes, hire security and ensure they literally have an exit strategy to ensure they don’t get stampeded by protesters.

“Many lawmakers are holding ‘telephone town halls’ to avoid the tumult.”

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah:

Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee:

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan:

Thar’s oil in those bean fields

“Recently I was traveling between Champaign and Springfield on I-72 and around Decatur I noticed quite a few pumpjacks in the farm fields. Is there enough oil in the area to make these worth it, they are all quite small.”

Macon County has about 12 separate oil fields and hundreds of oil wells, according to a map on the web site of the Illinois State Geological Survey.

As far as production, the USDA reports that in 2011 (the last year for which figures were posted), more than 197,000 barrels of crude oil was produced in Macon County. That was good enough for No. 15 out of about 40 Illinois counties that have oil production.

The top producers in Illinois that year were Marion and White counties, each with more than a million barrels.

Mayor Prussing’s letter to the editor

"I’m curious if you have a response to Mayor Prussing’s claim that ‘many people do not realize the city was repaid, so I stressed that fact to the News-Gazette’s Tom Kacich, but he omitted it from his Feb. 7 article.’ And if that is true can you explain why?”

I’m happy to respond to that neat little bit of misdirection by the mayor.

First, the point of the story wasn’t about whether “XJ” Yuan had repaid the loan to the city — that has been covered in past stories — but it was about a new issue: whether taxpayers will be on the hook in the proposed $25 million redevelopment of the old Urban-Lincoln/Jumer’s/Historic Lincoln hotel. It was a topic in the recent Urbana mayor forum and is an issue in the campaign. Prussing’s chief opponent, Diane Marlin, says it would be a big risk to taxpayers, the mayor said it all will be sorted out once the details become public, after the primary.

Second, and to the mayor’s complaint: I found two cases in the past (and there may be more) where I had reported that Yuan repaid the loan. There was no need to report it again in this most recent story because that point wasn’t being contended, but a whole new one was.

Here are links to past stories where I reported that Yuan had repaid the loan.

July 7, 2015:

“Urbana gave Yuan more than a million dollars in tax increment finance district funds to make repairs and improvements to the hotel, council members said, and he has repaid it.”

Dec. 16, 2016 (mailbag):

“Mayor Laurel Prussing said that the most recent hotel owner, ‘XJ’ Yuan, last year repaid the city $1 million in tax increment finance district funds.

“‘So the taxpayers lost nothing. A beautiful historic building was stabilized and now we have a highly regarded investor willing to put $25 million in to restore it,’ said Prussing. ‘Boutique hotels have been doing very well in college towns, according to our independent hotel consultant.’”

Historic Lincoln update

“In December, The News-Gazette reported that the city of Urbana would reveal in January detailed plans for redeveloping the defunct Jumer’s Hotel in Lincoln Square. Now we’re hearing that those plans won’t be released until after the primary election. What’s the story from the city here?”

As we reported earlier this week, “Full details of the redevelopment scheme for the hotel, originally known as the Urbana-Lincoln when it opened in 1923, haven’t been revealed and probably won’t be until after the primary, Prussing said Monday.”

Prussing said the hotel project probably will be discussed by the city council in March — after the Feb. 28 Democratic mayoral primary election.

“It’s getting to be kind of a political football,” she said. “I think I’d rather have it discussed when cooler heads prevail.”

‘Big Fat Men Attention’ was the headline

“In Monday’s News-Gazette the 100 years ago item was about a 240-pound man needing clothes. It made me wonder what the height and weight of an average American man and woman in 1917 would compare with an average American man and woman in 2016. Can you find that?”

Not precisely. But there are some numbers that give us an idea of the stature of American men and women over time.

An 1866 study of all 50 U.S. senators found their average weight was 171.2 pounds and their height was 70.5 inches.

My favorite is a study of men and women attending the Chicago Century of Progress world’s fair in 1933 and 1934. It was a pretty small sample (2,410 men and 2,853 women) but it found that the average man weighed 154.9 pounds and was 68.7 inches tall. The average woman weighed 128.3 pounds and was 63.7 inches tall.

A 1965 report by the U.S. Department of Health Education and Welfare (6,672 people during the period October 1959 to December 1962) said that the average weight of the American male was 168 pounds with a height of 68.2 inches.

For women the average was 142 pounds with an average height of 63 inches.

By 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American adult female weight as 166.2 pounds with a height of 63.8 inches.

The average adult male in the 2010 study was 195.5 pounds with a height of 69.3 inches.

So as best as we can tell, the weight of the typical American male went from 155 pounds in the early 1930s to 168 pounds in the early ’60s to 195 pounds in the early 2000s, and a 240-pound man is a lot more common today than 100 years ago.

And about those one-on-one briefings ...

“The article about the Urbana mayor forum said that city council members are receiving one-on-one briefings from city staff about the perpetual Lincoln Square hotel situation. That seemed strange. Is this a way to get around the open meetings law requirements? It is important for staff to be able to work on projects without cameras recording every minute of it, but the comment in the article suggested a more systematic effort to move a project along without having to put it on a meeting agenda.

“This reminded me of another curious open meeting law issue I’ve heard about. Champaign council members mentioned a few years ago that they have to coordinate among themselves to make sure not too many of them show up at the same public event to avoid liability because any time a certain number of people are in the same place it is potentially considered a meeting. Is that really a requirement of the open meetings laws? Is it really a risk that if too many city officials show up at Taste of Champaign at once it would be a ‘meeting’ that should have been publicized ahead of time with a posted agenda?”

Yes, indeed, meetings between government staff and one or two city council or board members are commonplace and are done that way to avoid violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act. In Illinois a meeting by a public body is defined as a gathering of a majority of a quorum of its members.

As for Champaign the city code has a provision related to community civic events and council-attended social functions.

Because a council-attended social function can be a parade, cookout, cultural event or lecture “whose principal purpose is social; ii) the majority of a quorum of the Council is or may be present; and iii) where incidental discussion of public affairs or politics may occur, but discussion of public business of the City is not reasonably anticipated or planned by council members attending” the city code says it is not considered a “meeting.”

But a community civic event is defined as “events arranged by a neighborhood group or other group, a meeting of another governmental body, or a city-sponsored educational or informational event.”

The city code says that when three or more council members “report their anticipated attendance at a community civic event, the city manager shall prepare the notice and notify the city clerk to post a notice of the agenda, time, place and location of the event.”

To your point, yes, says the city code, “If three or more members attend a community civic event without having informed the city manager, then the council members with the shortest tenure on the city council shall leave the event to reduce the number of members in attendance to two.”

Finally, if three or more members “are present at the same time attending the community civic event, the council member with the longest tenure shall prepare a short summary of the community civic event which includes the date, time of opening and closing, and a summary of matters discussed at the event. The summary should be turned in to the city clerk, and this summary shall constitute the minutes required by the Open Meetings Act.”

Old Bradley’s site

“Can you tell us what is planned for the former Bradley’s at Bradley Avenue and Country Fair Drive? I see that someone has put a metal roof on the building so I assume there are plans to open a business there. Also, what businesses have been in that building in the past?”

Pfeffer Properties of Champaign (Ted Pfeffer) applied for a building permit in December to remodel the property for use as a Rafter’s bar and restaurant. The permit application is under review.

Driving while dog-holding

“Do police ever ticket people who drive with dogs in their laps? Is there a law against this? I see this all over town, and I can’t see how this is safe for anyone — the dog, the driver, or others on the road. Just because it’s cute doesn’t mean it’s not distracted driving.”

“We have not found any statute that directly addresses this issue and have not seen a ticket written attempting to do so,” said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

Another business opportunity

“Since everybody keeps asking you to force Golden Corral and Trader Joe’s to build here, thought I’d try my luck with something more practical. I feel like there’s a huge area in south and southwest Champaign that is devoid of gas stations/convenience stores. If you remove the one at the County Market on west Kirby (no convenience store), you can add a bunch of west Champaign as well. I know there is a lower population density, but with all the growth down here and newish access to I-57 at Curtis Road, I think one at Curtis/Duncan would be a gold mine (here’s looking at you, Casey’s).”

You may be onto something.

“We have heard that there is interest from gas stations in the Curtis Road interchange area,” said Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight. “No specifics at this time but I think it highly likely that at least one will develop there.”

Speaking of Trader Joe’s and Golden Corral ...

A local commercial real estate broker, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak for the companies, emailed me last week that Trader Joe’s said last year that it is not looking to expand into Champaign-Urbana.

But Golden Corral is interested in the market, he said.

Fenced-in natural area

“In west Champaign, directly south of Texas Roadhouse and west of Schnuck’s is a spot of land consisting of trees surrounded by a wooden fence. From what I’ve seen there doesn’t appear to be a door to enter through the fence and there is a no trespassing sign. I’m curious as to what is inside the fence. Why would someone erect a fence around a random bunch of trees? My wife and I wonder about this every week that when we head to Schnuck’s.”

Nothing mysterious, it’s just a city-required detention basin for run-off from the Schnuck’s parking lot. Tax records show that it’s part of the Schnuck’s Commons property.