UPDATE: From 'unreal' to looking good; county roads clear

Photo by: Tracy Wingler/courtesy Roads in northern Champaign County — like this one west of Thomasboro — remain hazardous on Friday morning. Image

UPDATE 12:55 P.M. Champaign County highway supervisor Tracy Wingler said sunshine and rising temperatures have alleviated slick county roads that were vexing drivers on the way to work Friday morning.

Winds of up to 19 mph were blowing snow over county roads, especially east-west routes, making for slick driving earlier.

"What a little sun and warm temperatures can do," Wingler said. "All county highways look good."

THOMASBORO — Roads in northern Champaign County are presenting a challenge this morning for Champaign County highway crews.

“The northern part of the county is unreal,” said Tracy Wingler, highway department maintenance supervisor. “The worst are the east-west roads. There is a little blowing on the north-south roads.”

Officials urge extreme caution, especially in the wide open rural areas, as roads are both icy and snow covered.

Sheriff’s deputies handled an accident north of Mahomet about 8 a.m. where a driver slid off the road and hit a power pole.

Wingler said his crews started at 7 a.m. Friday. Winds of around 19 mph were blowing the snow that fell earlier this week across the highways.

“Hopefully, if the temperatures get up it will put a little bit of crust on this snow and it won’t be blowing so bad,” he said.