Urbana seeks diverse pool of police candidates

URBANA — After getting city council approval Monday to hire two new officers, the police department is moving ahead with job advertising and recruiting strategies to yield diverse candidates.

Elizabeth Borman, Urbana's assistant human resources manager, said the department advertises at nearby colleges and universities in addition to reaching further out to schools including Roosevelt University, Northeastern Illinois University, Robert Morris University and Indiana University Northwest.

"These have been ranked as top schools for campus ethnic diversity in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report," Borman said. "We also advertise at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Fisk University and Tennessee State University, which are historically black universities. We do not specifically target criminal justice majors, but rather a diverse array of concentrations including psychology, sociology and other liberal arts."

The department also uses military veterans as a recruiting pool. Borman said a veteran's leadership skills and experience with diverse populations are attractive qualifications.

"Using U.S. Department of Defense demographic reports, approximately 25 percent of the armed forces are minorities," Borman said.

When it comes to recruiting women, Borman said there's a Women in Law Enforcement Career Fair program that Deputy Chief Sylvia Morgan works on.

The United States has a National Testing Network for officer recruits, which Borman said Urbana joined in 2016 to expand entry-level testing options.

"We are now able to offer the same test administered both in Urbana and through NTN testing sites," Borman said. "Applicants may test in Urbana at no cost or choose any testing location at one of the approximately 125 NTN locations nationwide. We pay for a membership to NTN, which allows us access to increased visibility nationwide, as well as the ability for candidates to have flexibility when they test."

There's also one job advertising method that doesn't cost the department a dime — the officers themselves.

"A significant percentage of our candidates have become interested in pursuing law enforcement because they know someone who is a UPD officer or have met our chief of police or command staff," Borman said. "Others have had a positive interaction with a police officer, either here or somewhere else."

Borman noted how life moments where police are involved can particularly stand out to someone and leave a mark.

"In a very difficult situation, a police officer has been a positive image, and that memory has stayed with the person for the rest of their life," Borman said. "They now want to be the same for others."