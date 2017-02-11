Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign man arrested for allegedly stealing from friend
Sat, 02/11/2017 - 1:18pm | Mary Schenk
David Hwang
Photo by: Provided by CCSO
David Hwang

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing from a friend is expected to be formally charged Monday.

David Hwang, 30, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Hill Street, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a White Heath man reported to authorities that his house had been burgled on Jan. 18 and a 9 mm handgun, a drone and cash were stolen.

On Feb. 7, the man found his drone for sale on an online auction site.

Lozar said the man notified authorities, who learned that the seller’s account belonged to Hwang, who knew the victim and had been in his home.

Lozar said police got a search warrant for Hwang’s home and recovered both the 9 mm gun and the drone. Hwang admitted taking the items from the friend’s house, Lozar said.

Judge Roger Webber set Hwang’s bond Saturday at $7,500.



 

Comments

Homeboy wrote 1 hour 43 min ago

With friends like that who needs enemies?