Fire at Sidney house quickly doused
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters were trying to figure out Saturday what caused a fire at a house in that village.
Assistant Fire Chief Trent Bennett said the owner of the home at 401 S. Bryan St. was working there on a remodeling project about 11:30 a.m. when he noticed smoke and called for help.
Bennett said the house is currently unoccupied while the remodeling is going on.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story residence and quickly doused a fire on that floor. It was totally out within 15 minutes.
Bennett said the homeowner had some of the fire out before help arrived. He said there was minimal fire damage to the first floor but more smoke damage throughout.
Sidney firefighters got a hand from others from Philo, Broadlands, Longview, Homer and St. Joseph, Bennett said.
Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) investigators from the Savoy fire department were also trying to help them determine the cause of the fire, Bennett said.
