Man gets prison for 10th felony conviction

URBANA — An Urbana man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his tenth felony conviction.

In December, a Champaign County jury convicted Jack Beasley, 45, who last lived in the 1000 block of Eastern Drive, of retail theft with a prior theft.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the charge stemmed from an incident that occurred June 9 when Beasley entered the Walmart on North Prospect Avenue, selected pillow cases and a sheet, then took them to the service counter.

Without having paid for them, Beasley asked for a refund and was given a gift card for the amount of the merchandise.

Fletcher said Beasley then left the store, went to the nearby Murphy Oil and used the gift card to buy cigarettes and oil.

Among Beasley’s prior convictions, which Fletcher said date to 1983, are aggravated battery, aggravated driving under the influence, unlawful possession of ammunition, and burglary.

He is also set to be tried later this month for residential burglary and theft stemming from the alleged theft of items taken from a home on Mayfair Road last May.

