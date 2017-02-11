Rantoul man jailed after shooting in Urbana

URBANA — A Rantoul man currently on parole and accused of shooting in Urbana on Friday night is being held in the Champaign County Jail.

William Ayres Jr., 24, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Perimeter Road, was arrested about 11 p.m. by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies at a house in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, Urbana.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a deputy’s report indicated that the shooting allegedly stemmed from a dispute between Ayres and his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.

Lozar said other man showed up at the girlfriend’s home to collect his things while Ayres was there and that Ayres reportedly pulled a gun on him. That happened about 9 p.m., Lozar said.

The alleged victim told deputies that Ayres chased him and some others down the street and that a shot was fired although it wasn’t clear if the shot was intended for anyone. No one was hit by gunfire, Lozar said.

Deputies found a casing in the area.

Ayres reportedly went back into the Scottswood Drive home, where deputies got him to come out about 11 p.m. He denied having a gun, Lozar said.

Lozar said formal charges are expected to be filed Monday against Ayres, who, because of prior felony convictions is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Judge Roger Webber set Ayres’ bond at $20,000.

He’s currently on parole for a 2014 aggravated robbery conviction. Lozar said Ayres has other convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice and domestic battery.