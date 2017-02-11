Shooting in Urbana leaves man with life-threatening injuries
URBANA — Urbana police are looking for the person or persons who shot a Champaign man early Saturday in east Urbana, leaving him in critical condition.
A release from Lt. Rich Surles said police were alerted to shots fired in the 1000 block of Austin Drive about 1:30 a.m.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy found an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. Urbana officers arrived and applied tourniquets to his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
Police found evidence of a shooting in and around a house. They got help processing the crime scene from Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
