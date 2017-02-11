Today's a good day to connect with 2-1-1

CHAMPAIGN — If you haven't heard of 2-1-1, the United Way of Champaign County hopes you'll take note of it today — the one day of the year the number to call for help matches the date on the calendar.

The 2-1-1 assistance line has gotten more than 2,500 calls a year for each of the last two years, the agency said. But it could be receiving more.

"It is growing, but we are trying to raise awareness because we know a lot of people still don't know about it," said Mary Noel Stefan, the United Way of Champaign County's associate director of community engagement.

The United Way's 2-1-1 information and referral service across the United States is free and confidential. In both Champaign and Vermilion counties, a 2-1-1 service was launched in 2014.

Noel Stefan said a call center in Bloomington answers the callers who dial in from Champaign County seeking answers to such questions on getting rent assistance, emergency shelter, food, disability services, counseling, addiction treatment, tax preparation assistance and help with utility bills.

From October through December of last year, 2-1-1 callers from Champaign County inquired the most about how to how to get help with rent, she said.

While callers remain anonymous, the agency tracks the needs of the callers coming in as a guidance on community needs and allocating funding, Noel Stefan said.

"It's been extremely valuable for us," she said.

One big advantage for 2-1-1 callers, she said, is they can call anytime. It's available around the clock every day.

"You can call at 3 a.m., and someone will help you," she said. "We know that needs don't happen at convenient hours."

While callers keep their names and locations to themselves, they do have the option of giving the person they speak to on the 2-1-1 line their phone number for a follow-up call to see if the information they got helped them, Noel Stefan said.

Who's calling?

Top three types of Champaign County 2-1-1 calls during the last three months of 2016:

-- 105 for rent assistance.

-- 74 for homeless shelter.

-- 66 for utility assistance.