Weekend Planner: Ice has never been so hot

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Aaric Kendall carves a sign for today's Argenta Icefest at his home Thursday in rural Oakley.

The Macon County village of Argenta is offering a fun event today — and a first for the town of 950 a about 35 miles southwest of Champaign: The Argenta IceFest, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Prairie Park.

"We hope to draw a really good crowd for this; it's an unusual event for this area," Mayor CINDY LUEDKE said. The event is centered upon ice sculptures carved by Olympic gold medalist ice-carver AARIC KENDALL, his part-time employee and visiting ice-carvers.

"There will be 25 sponsored sculptures placed around the park and Elm Street downtown," Luedke said. "We're hoping for a lot of people to come out and check out the IceFest and the village."

Here's more on the inaugural event courtesy of staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. Kendall will do live demonstrations of ice-carving and show sculptures he made before IceFest. There will be other activities including live music, interactive play, an ice slide for kids, a vendor fair in Argenta's Community Building from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 32 vendors of crafts and products. Willow Ridge Winery near Shelbyville will offer wine tastings, and a couple of food trucks will set up shop. There will be three warming stations with coffee and hot chocolate.

"From the weather forecast, I'm not sure we need them," Luedke said. The forecast for today calls for a high of 56 degrees. "At dusk, we'll light up the sculptures if they haven't melted. Aaric has tents that will help protect them."

In addition, a golf-cart escort will be available in Prairie Park for handicapped individuals.

2. Because of the weather forecast, Kendall advises people to show up as early as possible.

"We'll have demos all day, so there will be something for everyone to look at all afternoon," he said. "The best viewing will probably be around noon. I think it's a great opportunity for somebody to see something right in their own community that you would normally have to travel hours to see."

Kendall, who lives in Argenta, is a professional ice-carver; he owns Double A Carving Company. He and his part-time employee work at mainly weddings and corporate events. Kendall has twice competed in the Cultural Olympics, a culture showcase that runs alongside the regular Olympics. He won an Olympics gold medal in Vancouver and a bronze medal in Italy for his ice-carving.

3. Kendall, who does ice-carving at ice festivals nationwide, approached Argenta officials about doing an IceFest in his town to raise money for Argenta in Motion, a community improvement group. So how did he get into ice-carving in the first place?

"I was a chef by trade, and I got into ice-carving in the culinary curriculum," which led to him competing over the past 22 years.

At IceFest today, the 38-year-old gold medalist will create from ice a large octopus; he and others also will carve out an ice pedal tractor. A couple of his ice-carver friends from out of town will do demonstrations as well, carving whatever they feel like carving, he said. In addition to all of the IceFest events, Bargenta, a bar-restaurant, will feature a specialty drink and a "Fire and Ice" shot luge.