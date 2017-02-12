The Big 10: Illini memories from an astronaut, actress, author and more

We're just two weeks and two days away from the 150th anniversary of Gov. Richard Oglesby signing the bill that created the University of Illinois. In the 10th installment of our year-long series, we asked grads who've gone on to greatness and one ex-coach to tell us about the Campustown spot that produced their most unforgettable memories.

JOHN MACKO VIC

30-16-1 record, four bowl trips as Illini football coach, 1988-91

"When I first arrived in Champaign, several people told me to look out for Loren Tate. But I found Loren to be both fair and honest. He clearly was not a homer, but he did not denigrate the university or its teams, either.

"I always heard about how good a golfer he was and finally he invited me to join him at the Champaign Country Club for a round. I beat him.

"The best perk of being the football coach for the Illini was the reserved parking spot outside the offices since parking was impossible most of the time. All the players knew better than to take that spot — even for a five-minute meeting. When winter arrived, I cherished that spot every morning.

"The most fun I had while at Illinois was beating Ohio State every year and the weekly luncheons during football season. We laughed a lot and the fans who attended really looked forward to hearing about our team.

"Best hometown fans ever."

ANDREA EVANS (B A '77)

aka Tina Lord for 88 episodes of 'One Life To Live,' Tawny Moore for 153 of 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

"I was a theatre major, dance minor so Krannert was the center of my universe. I got cast as Candy Starr in my first play — 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.' This casting as a, shall we say 'fun-loving gal,' has followed me throughout my career."

TIFFANY STEVENSON ( BA '96)

Sephora VP sits on National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

"I will always remember room 328 at the library, which was home to the African American studies department. My mother was the academic librarian there for over 20 years, so I literally grew up in that mini-office suite crowded with books, maps, periodicals and artifacts that could rival the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

"I recall this as the hub for so many students doing research for term papers and pursuing their doctoral degrees — including many of my first crushes. I remember making my signature contribution to the collection — a file of periodicals on the Divine 9 historically African-American sororities and fraternities, that prospective initiates would coyly ask for as 'the folder' to minimize suspicion.

"Though I was frequently embarrassed that my academic tenure overlapped with my mom's, looking back it was a very special time to be her wingman and surrounded by rich history."

SCOTT ALTMAN ( BS '81)

NASA astronaut flew four space shuttle missions

"One of my favorite places on campus was going to Lincoln Hall to get a classroom to use to study in for the evening. I also loved stopping at the museum that was tucked upstairs under the eaves of the building.

"Funny that one of my fondest memories is of studying. It might be related to the fact that I always tried to find a girl to go studying with at Lincoln Hall."

TIM LAMB ERT (JD '93)

Senior VP, General Counsel, Caesars Entertainment

"My two older brothers went to the U of I as undergrads and they introduced me to Mabel's at a young age. So, when I did go out during law school, Mabel's was my place. I went there dozens of times during my three years to see live music.

"Two Mabel's concerts were particularly memorable for me. The first was the Psychedelic Furs — a friend and I walked onto their tour bus when the band was boarding after the show. When the doors to the bus closed, the lead singer, Richard Butler, looked at us and said, 'Who are you?' We said, 'We were just at the show,' and introduced ourselves. He said, 'Do you want some pizza?' So we ate pizza with them on their tour bus and shamed them for eating chain pizza when they could have had Papa Del's or Garcia's.

"The second was a Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets show. They let me on stage to sing lead on 'Stand by Your Man.' Their disappointment in my vocal skills was exceeded only by the audience's."

STEPHEN MOORE (BA '82)

Heritage Foundation fellow, one of Donald Trump's chief economic advisors during 2016 presidential campaign

"My last two years at the U of I, I spent a lot of time in the stacks at the university library. Illinois has the best library in the world, outside the Library of Congress. In the age of the Internet, the art of searching the shelves for books of yesterday is long forgotten."

JESSICA MURPH Y (BS, MS '04)

Managing Director Runner's World

"I was part of the Cutting Edge Show Choir for three years during my college days, which was the University of Illinois' premier show choir. To this day, my best friends and longest lasting relationships were formed with that group in the fish bowl of the Music Building where we rehearsed and, of course, at Legends after Wednesday night practice — for $1 beer and rum and Coke. Those were the days.

"Because the fish bowl was lined with windows facing the street, it was the only place on campus we had access to a piano and windows that could serve like mirrors for learning choreography. It also served to be even more entertaining when people would walk by, awkwardly stare and gawk, and occasionally try to do some choreography with us."

AMY STOCH (Ph.D. '12)

Played Bill's stepmom, Missy, on 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure,' Lisa Alden on 16 episodes of 'Dallas'

"Aside from rooting around the glorious stacks at the U of I library, the round barn on campus was my special place to go to think, take pictures and just listen to the past. It was a wonderful respite from the hectic life of a Ph.D. candidate at the U of I.

"The photo you see here was taken on my graduation day. I had to go back, in my regalia, to the place where I would go to contemplate if I was ever going to graduate. Hence, the look of bliss on my face."

WILL LEITCH (BA '98)

Deadspin founder, Sports On Earth columnist

"I lived at Oglesby, F.A.R., my freshman year, and the first thing I did after moving in was take the Orchard Downs bus to Green Street, so I could put in an application at the Daily Illini. I told them I wanted to be a film critic, like my hero Roger Ebert, and they said they'd call me. Three weeks later, they did, asking me if I could review Woody Allen's 'Manhattan Murder Mystery' for them. I told them I'd already seen it twice and I'd be at their office in 20 minutes. I think they were a little scared.

"Two days later, a Thursday with the review set to run in the paper on Friday, I sat down in the lobby of F.A.R., reading books and playing video games and desperately trying to stay busy and awake. Because I was about to have something published for the first time, and I could not wait to see it. I stayed up all night in that lobby, walking around, pacing, not even slightly sleepy, jumping every time someone came to the front doors, thinking it was maybe the DI delivery person.

"At around 4:30 a.m., she finally showed up, stack of newspapers under each arm. I nearly tackled the poor girl.

"I've published tens of thousands of pieces since then. Every time I'm waiting for one to publish, I think of that night, and that lobby, and that sense that my world was about to change forever. It did."

LINDA BIRNBAUM (MS, P h.D. '72)

Director, National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences

"I was a graduate student during the Vietnam War, a very contentious time. My worst memory is after the invasion of Cambodia and the Kent State shootings.

"The stores on Lincoln Avenue all boarded up their windows. The stones around the bases of the trees on campus were all glued down so they couldn't be thrown. The Illinois National Guard occupied the campus. Walking to my lab through a line of armed troops was absolutely horrifying.

"I will never forget it, nor the candlelight vigil held on the Quad to remember the victims of Kent State."