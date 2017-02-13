Area history, Feb. 13, 2017

In 1917, by a vote of 31 to 18, the Illinois Senate today passed a statewide prohibition amendment. The bill, which now goes to the House Temperance Committee, calls for a statewide referendum vote. Among those voting for the bill was Sen. Henry M. Dunlap of Savoy.

In 1967, about 24,000 ballots have been printed for Tuesday's primary election in Champaign, but most probably will go to waste. Fewer than 25 percent of eligible voters turn out for a city primary, said City Clerk Walter Bailey, even when the mayoralty is at stake. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In 2002, a manager at a local glass company said business is booming because of vandals who have been on a crime spree since fall. There have been at least 30 reports of broken windows at a number of businesses, many in northwest and downtown Champaign and along South Neil Street.