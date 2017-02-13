Champaign County Board adds new member

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County has a new county board member.

On Sunday the precinct committeemen from Champaign County voted to appoint Jim Goss of Mahomet as the new county board member from District 1.

“Jim’s commitment to our community shows in everything he does,” state Sen. Chapin Rose said on Sunday. “He will make an excellent addition to the county board.”

Goss is the director of farm management for The Atkins Group in Urbana, where he oversees farmland portfolios for the Atkins family and other clients. He has worked there for 18 years.

He is also the managing broker for TAG Realty, where he specializes in farmland sales and acquisition services.

Goss has served on the agribusiness and public policy committees with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, including stints as chair of both.

He has served as president, vice president and secretary of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Goss’ wife Deb has worked as a teacher’s aide in the Mahomet-Seymour school district for nine years.

Jim and Deb Goss have two daughters — Abigail and Charlotte — who both graduated from Mahomet-Seymour and then Murray State University.