County employees' suit wants question off ballot

URBANA — Attorneys for county employees are asking to have a public policy question removed from the April 4 county ballot, claiming that it was improperly adopted at a Jan. 10 county board meeting.

If the suit is successful, a question about selling or disposing of the Champaign County Nursing Home would not be allowed on the ballot, while another question — requesting an increase in property taxes for the operation of the nursing home — would be permitted.

The lawsuit was filed in Champaign County Circuit Court on Monday on behalf of Michael Wilmore, David Beck and American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Council 31, The AFSCME council represents workers at the nursing home.

The suit asks for a temporary restraining order to bar the county board and County Clerk Gordy Hulten "from taking any actions to present to the voters, on the April 4, 2017 general election ballot, a referendum concerning the sale or disposal of the Champaign County Nursing Home."

The basis for the lawsuit is a parliamentary move that the plaintiffs say was improperly made at the Jan. 10 board meeting.

Initially the board voted down a motion to put the sale or disposal of the nursing home on the ballot.

Later in the meeting, board Chairman C. Pius Weibel moved to reconsider the vote, and the question to sell or dispose of the nursing home was adopted.

But the lawsuit claims that the board did not validly adopt the resolution because under board rules and Robert's Rules of Order, the question "was adopted without any vote having been taken on a motion to reconsider the board's prior rejection" of the original motion.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Hulten to "omit from the April 4, 2017, general election ballot the referendum concerning the sale or disposal of the nursing home, contained in Resolution 9830, and to include on the April 4, 2017, general election ballot the referendum concerning an increase in the property tax contained in Resolution 9832."