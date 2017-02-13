Davis sets telephone town hall Wednesday
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has scheduled a telephone town hall for Wednesday night although it's not certain when it will start or how long it will last, his spokeswoman said Monday.
Wednesday night I will be hosting a tele-town hall. I'll call you so be sure to sign up here: https://t.co/mkEJrlzzTl pic.twitter.com/ZcXrbCxDbC
— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) February 13, 2017
"I don't know the exact time. It will be in the evening sometime," said Ashley Phelps, spokeswoman for the Taylorville Republican. "It depends on votes and other things."
Anyone who has registered with Davis to participate in the tele-town hall should stay close to their phone Wednesday night.
"They sign up and we call them," she said. "We're going to try to fit it in between votes and other things he has. It definitely will happen. I just don't know the time."
Participants will receive a call with a recorded message from Davis that says the tele-town hall will begin shortly, and advising them to stay on the phone line.
In recent weeks Davis' constituents have inundated the congressman's offices with requests to talk to him about a number of issues including the Affordable Care Act, immigration policy and support for Planned Parenthood.
Phelps said "about 300" people have signed up to participate in the telephone event.
"We'll try to take as many questions as we can," she said. "Somebody takes down your question and it gets put in the queue."
