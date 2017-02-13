Minor injuries for wrong-way driver in I-72 accident
A Champaign man driving the wrong way on Interstate 72 early this morning was treated for minor injuries, Illinois State Police said, after his car collided with a semi trailer-truck near the Champaign-Piatt county line.
Justin Norman, 25, of 911 West William, Champaign, was cited by state police for aggravated DUI (DUI and no insurance), DUI alcohol, driving the wrong way on a controlled access highway, and driving without insurance. He is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
State Police said the accident occurred at about 2:12 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-72 near milepost 175, when Norman’s 2001 Honda Accord was traveling westbound and straddling both lanes.
Danny L. Blancett, 37, of Decatur, was driving the semi. He attempted to avoid Norman’s car but was unable to, police said. The impact sent Norman’s car into the interstate median. He was transported to a local hospital, police said, with minor injuries.
Blancett’s truck was sent careening through the median, across the westbound lanes and into an adjacent field.
Blancett was uninjured, according to police.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.