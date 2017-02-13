Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Taco John's opens its doors in Champaign
Mon, 02/13/2017 - 6:24pm | Tim Mitchell
Taco John&#039;s open.jpg
Photo by: Provided
The Taco John's restaurant at 902 Meijer Drive, C, shown in the drawing above, is now open.

CHAMPAIGN — A new Taco John's restaurant opened Monday morning at 902 Meijer Drive in Champaign, near the Carmike 13 theaters in the North Prospect Avenue shopping district.

Owner/franchisee Chris Saunders said the first 100 dine-in guests Monday received a "Golden Ticket" that is good for one free small order of Potato Oles every day for a year.

"We've assembled an awesome team here in Champaign, and we can't wait to become the go-to destination for convenient, fast and delicious Mexican food," Saunders said.

MSJ66 wrote 5 min 37 sec ago

Anything Chris Saunders is part of or involved in will never be patronized by me. I do like Taco Johns though as I go there sometimes in my travels but this one in Champaign will never see any of my money.