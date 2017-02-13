Top of the Morning: Feb. 13, 2017
On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. This week: Rick Danzl:
There are many interesting places to see and photograph behind the scenes at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
One place many probably have never seen was the motorized lift under the front of the stage at Colwell Playhouse. The spiral lift system is made up eight collapsible “slinkies” that are motorized to move the Colwell stage up and down. That way, the stage can be expanded if a show requires or tucked away and replaced with seating.
There were several challenges in photographing the large, dark area.
I didn’t want to lug a tripod around for the entire tour but needed a long exposure to use what little light was available. So I found a scrap chunk of an old 2 x 4 that I used as a camera support. It was the right thickness I needed.
I placed it under the 17-35mm lens on the camera. Then I put the camera slightly over the concrete ledge around the area, set it for an eight-second exposure and used a flash triggered manually to illuminate the darkest areas.
I “popped” the flash 3-4 times in different directions.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.