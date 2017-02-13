Top of the Morning: Feb. 13, 2017

Image Gallery: Krannert: behind the scenes » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Grad student Eric Van Tassell pulls a light from the wall while helping to set up for a show.

There are many interesting places to see and photograph behind the scenes at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

One place many probably have never seen was the motorized lift under the front of the stage at Colwell Playhouse. The spiral lift system is made up eight collapsible “slinkies” that are motorized to move the Colwell stage up and down. That way, the stage can be expanded if a show requires or tucked away and replaced with seating.

There were several challenges in photographing the large, dark area.

I didn’t want to lug a tripod around for the entire tour but needed a long exposure to use what little light was available. So I found a scrap chunk of an old 2 x 4 that I used as a camera support. It was the right thickness I needed.

I placed it under the 17-35mm lens on the camera. Then I put the camera slightly over the concrete ledge around the area, set it for an eight-second exposure and used a flash triggered manually to illuminate the darkest areas.

I “popped” the flash 3-4 times in different directions.