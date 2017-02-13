UI trombonists to show in Virginia, California

URBANA — Of the nine members of the University of Illinois Jazz Trombone Ensemble, graduate student Austin Seybert is the only one who played in the 2014 ensemble, also led by the group’s current head, Professor Jim Pugh.

Recently, Seybert told Pugh he thought the current ensemble is better than the ’14 group.

“I told Jim I thought we were going to win both of the contests,” Seybert said.

He was right.

The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble, made up of five ’bone players and a four-piece rhythm section, was named the winner of the 2017 National Jazz Trombone Ensemble competition sponsored by the American Trombone Workshop. This is the third time the UI group received the award, the only ensemble to pull that off.

The ensemble recently discovered it also won the International Trombone Association’s Kai Winding Jazz Trombone Ensemble Competition.

The 2012 version of the UI group won both awards as well. Because of contest rules, this was the first year since 2012 that the UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble could compete in the Kai Winding contest, named after the Danish-born American trombonist/composer.

“They’re both really special,” Pugh said of the awards. “It’s hard to say one is more meaningful than the other.”

As winner of the American Trombone Workshop award, the UI group will perform at 5 p.m. March 10 at Brucker Hall in Fort Myer, Va., as part of the workshop, one of the largest annual events in the world for trombonists.

The Kai Winding award means the UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble will be showcased at the International Trombone Association’s Solo and Ensemble Competitions at the International Trombone Festival, set for June 28–July 1 at the University of Redlands in California.

In 2012, the Kai Winding award took the then-UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble to perform at the Paris Conservatoire in France.

The group had to raise $20,000 for that trip. The UI School of Music pitched in, and the ensemble raised the remaining money by performing around town and busking at the farmers’ market in Urbana.

“When we went to Paris, the university had a travel fund that doesn’t exist anymore, which makes it a little more tricky,” Pugh said.

To raise money this time around, the UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble will likely again busk at the farmers’ market after it opens in May. It also will raise money by performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at The Iron Post in Urbana.

Pugh acknowledged the $10 cover for that gig is a little steep for the Post, but said people who can’t afford it are encouraged to come anyway. A donation box will be put out, too; Pugh estimates the California trip will cost $7,000. The musicians will fly and not drive to California.

Pugh doesn’t want his musicians to bear the costs of the trip.

“My feeling is I don’t like to do that,” he said. “I think they’ve already chipped in by their talent in having won the award. It seems like something hopefully the university and community can get behind.”

The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble is made up of graduate students; the trombone players all came here to study with Pugh, who before joining the UI faculty 12 years ago toured with, among others, the Woody Herman Band and Chick Corea.

He now tours with Steely Dan and for nearly three decades has performed in the orchestra at the Tony Awards ceremonies.

The members of the UI ensemble also played professionally, to differing degrees, before coming here to study.

What sets them apart from other trombone ensembles that enter the two contests is the UI ensemble members write and arrange all the music they play.

“Everything is in house,” Pugh said. “We’ve probably reached the point where we play all originals. That’s pretty special. It makes this group sound like no other group that exists.

“Plus, the players in the group are writing for other players in the group. They are writing for the others’ specific talents. The group is cohesive and the writing has really jelled around this particular group of people.”

Trombone ensembles who enter the contests submit recorded music, which is judged via a “blind” process. The contests are open to professional trombone groups, as well, but most of the entrants are affiliated with universities.

“The other groups usually play a lot of music available to everyone,” Pugh said. “They play very well. The original songs we play is a unique feature of this group.”

Besides Seybert, the other trombonists in the UI group are Frank Niemeyer, David Fletcher, Sean Durkin and Ben Carrasquillo. The rhythm section: Ryan Tomski, piano; Jose Guzman, guitar; Jonathan Small, bass; and Tyler Shields, drums.

Another UI student trombonist going to the International Trombone Festival this summer is Connor Fletcher, a senior from Batavia.He will be a finalist in the trombone solo competition and, Pugh joked, the UI ensemble’s “designated driver.”

If you go

What: A special performance by the University of Illinois Jazz Trombone Ensemble, to raise money to travel this summer to the International Trombone Festival.

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U.

Admission: $10, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay. A donation box also will be set up.