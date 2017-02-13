Unit 4 to announce new superintendent Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 school board members will announce Superintendent Judy Wiegand's replacement at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board is calling a special meeting for the announcement, which will be similar to a news conference. Board members will not formally approve the hire until its next meeting on Feb. 27, similar to when the University of Illinois announces whom it's hired, but the decision is contingent on board of trustee approval, board President Chris Kloeppel said.

Board members tentatively decided on the candidate to replace Wiegand upon retirement this spring during an executive session 21 days ago and have spent the past three weeks negotiating a contract with the next district leader.

The top three candidates are Susan Zola, who is the district's assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction; Paul Fregeau, an assistant superintendent in the North Kansas City (Mo.) school district; and Michael Popp, interim superintendent of Flossmoor schools and an adjunct professor at Aurora University.

In setting its criteria for the district's next superintendent, the board agreed the new hire would receive a total compensation package in the $205,000 to $235,000 range. While all three candidates have doctorates in education and administrative experience in public school districts, a doctoral degree was not a requirement given to the Illinois Association of School Boards, the search firm the board hired — for $22,400 — to track down potential candidates.