UPDATE: Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after being hit by car

URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in his wheelchair.

Northrup said in a release that Jeff Miller, 56, of Urbana, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was taken. No autopsy is scheduled, but an inquest may be held at a later date.

Northup's release said the death is being investigated by his office and the Urbana Police Department.

***

Original story, published Saturday:

Urbana police said a man in a wheelchair who was crossing University Avenue in a crosswalk Saturday night was killed when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 p.m. at the corner of University Avenue and Race Street. A witness told police that the man killed, a 56-year-old from Urbana, was crossing University Avenue northbound with a "very small" amount of time left on the crosswalk timer. A vehicle heading westbound then struck the victim, who died at nearby Carle Foundation Hospital. The man has not been identified by the Champaign County Coroner.

The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Anthony Baldarotta of Urbana, was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police said Baldarotta did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police urge anyone with information about this event to call them at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.