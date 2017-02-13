UPDATE: Coroner IDs pedestrian who died after being hit by car
URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in his wheelchair.
Northrup said in a release that Jeff Miller, 56, of Urbana, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was taken. No autopsy is scheduled, but an inquest may be held at a later date.
Northup's release said the death is being investigated by his office and the Urbana Police Department.
***
Original story, published Saturday:
Urbana police said a man in a wheelchair who was crossing University Avenue in a crosswalk Saturday night was killed when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 p.m. at the corner of University Avenue and Race Street. A witness told police that the man killed, a 56-year-old from Urbana, was crossing University Avenue northbound with a "very small" amount of time left on the crosswalk timer. A vehicle heading westbound then struck the victim, who died at nearby Carle Foundation Hospital. The man has not been identified by the Champaign County Coroner.
The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Anthony Baldarotta of Urbana, was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police said Baldarotta did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Police urge anyone with information about this event to call them at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
The man is dead, and you are assuming wheelchair users are not taking precautions. How about more street lights? How about motion sensors at cross walks?
The man is dead. His family, and friends will take time trying to adjust. The driver's life will be affected also. I hope all of them find peace.
Sid, my comment was aimed at improving safety for other people in wheel chairs in the future. On a wide and busy street at night, it is dangerous crossing the street. A pedestrian was also killed nearby at University and Broadway while crossing University during the Sweetcorn Festival.
I am not assuming anyone is not taking precautions. I do think that chairs should come equipped for nighttime safety with some kind of reflectors.
I've seen a lot of chairs have reflectors added, one or two with lights even, but people in cars have a blindness to pedestrians and bikes. Turn-on-red can be hazardous because the driver is watching traffic in the opposite direction and will start moving without looking in front. I've lost count of the times in broad daylight that's happened. Some people really hit the gas hard too.
On the other side too many people are wearing dark clothes at night, crossing in the middle of the block, etc. Driver reaction time can vary and I'm not going to risk my life trying to prove I have a right to be someplace. I'm more than happy to dent your car as you try to hit me...
Skepticity, here's a thought. Why not ask them? There are plenty of wheelchair users of all ages in the C-U area. Don't be afraid. Explain why you are asking questions. They are people just like other people. They may give you more than one answer based on their personal opinions. Those maybe based on the age when a chair was needed. Someone young may prefer more than one chair. Someone who is old may prefer the classic chrome E&J with their hand control Buick.
Ask them. Do not assume, or re-invent the wheel. Although, a single seat hover craft would be great for mowing the yard and getting around in, just like electric motion doors are now.
This is typical of driving in Illinois. A person was crossing the street. They had the right of way and yet they were killed by someone who broke the law. Drivers in this state are completely irresponsible. Who cares if he was drunk? Pedestrians have laws protecting them because vehicles can easily kill people. Most every driver in this state is terrible because the police let them get away with abusing the rights of pedistrians and bicyclists. Drivers here should be held accountable for murdering people.
It is nobodies responsibility but the driver. Is it OK to kill clumsy people? So what if someone does stumble or crosses in the middle of the block, it is almost never the pedestrian's fault (or bicyclist) Driving responsibly and defensively is necessary because a car is a weapon and not a convienence. Are all you little babies screaming it is your right to drive two blocks to the grocery store to get a pack of smokes?
In this case somebody was killed because a driver failed to yeild right of way. This person should be guilty of vehicular manslaughter. He was driving recklessly if he was going to fast to save the life of person in the cross walk. Of course, being 7 feet up in the air in a pick up truck is probably an excuse the police accept here. Pedestrians need to stand up for their right to live and convienently travel from place to place. You are wrong and insane (and in the majority) if you think that a car has right of way over a pedistrian because you think the few minutes spent maintaining a safe distance is not worth saving a life. You would rather be correct and someone die or risk injury.
Okay some things here don't add up.
They know his age, yet the coroner has not been able to identify him? How do they know his age? Perhaps the coroner has identified him, and is withholding this information pending notification of next of kin?
Also, crosswalk lights don't show a timer until the walk symbol has already gone off. Does anybody know what the statutes say about entering the intersection when the don't walk light is activated and the timer is counting? If I remember correctly and I may not, a pedestrian has to enter the crosswalk with regard to traffic safety.
Was this a power chair or a manual?
Whether there was a little amount of time left should not matter one bit when making an effort to cross the street. The pedestrian has the right of way! Charges should be filed ! The driver was in the wrong! It's at least an involuntary manslaughter charge! A traffic ticket will not suffice. There needs to be a deterrent for driver's who are unable to move at reasonable speeds especially when approaching intersections with the liklihood of pedestrian crossing. It's difficult enough to try and cross intersections in a legal way on two legs, let alone being wheelchair bound!
Kind of suspected something like that after the witness said that the wheelchair entered the intersection with very little time left. If it had already started flashing "Don't walk" and the wheelchair didn't move that quickly, chances are that the driver would have had a green light. Given that it was dark and the visibility at the intersection isn't great, it seems plausible that the driver might not have seen the pedestrian until way too late. Dark clothing and no reflectors could make it even harder.
A lot of the buttons to activate the timers really don't work but I always thought it would be easy to push it twice for extra time. It could be built into the system and user friendly. That way it would work for daycare groups too. It would be a programming change instead of the cost of devices for people, which will need to be upgraded, replaced, etc. Of course if everyone is always pressing it twice traffic will slow down.
When will people realize that when they get in their car they take their lives and the lives of others in their hands?
A person was murdered and we are arguing at how hard it is on the person who was just trying to drive fast on a certain street. This is not right. You are all evil bad people by defending the person who killed another.
If you approach an intersection at night with a car stopped and the light just changed, you should cover you brakes and be prepared to stop. Driving too fast to be safe under the conditions is your fault - not the fault of the person you murdered. I know it is tough to actually take responsibility of your actions but maybe it is time to grow up.
Wow. It is dark and hard to see someone. So it is that person's fault? You all lack morals and are weak. And this attitude can be seen in one other death in Urbana. Someone was killed at Race and Washington St. in Urbana and a minor traffic ticket was issured in 2015. A bus driver ran over a student on Lincoln Blvd.
Drive a car and take responsibility. Or maybe walk. No you fear meeting someone like yourself. Maybe you are driving out to find women who "deserve to be raped because of what they wear" Disgusting trash with a lack of morals is what every one of you is quibbling over the death of an innocent.
A person was murdered and we are arguing at how hard it is on the person who was just trying to drive fast on a certain street. This is not right.
Well, given that murder is defined as "the unlawful, premeditated killing of one human being by another," your use of the term is indeed "not right." Not that you seem to care a great deal about factual accuracy. Do you have any proof that the driver was "trying to drive fast" or is that just another assertion you're throwing around? The news story didn't say anything about the speed of the vehicle, and nor did the press release by the Urbana Police Department.
Maybe you are driving out to find women who "deserve to be raped because of what they wear"
Um, I am a woman. It's hard to tell whether you're a few fries short of a Happy Meal or just a troll.
Right on time with the lack of moral compass. I am now the person criticized as atroll by commentators.
"Well, given that murder is defined as "the unlawful, premeditated killing of one human being by another," your use of the term is indeed "not right." "
Vehicular homicide is a crime that involves the death of a person other than the driver as a result of either criminally negligent or murderous operation of a motor vehicle. In cases of criminal negligence, the defendant is commonly charged with unintentional vehicular manslaughter.
Murder and its requisit intent is a matter of debate or definition from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The fact that you pick inconsequential irrelavancies to criticize an issue where lives could be respected and saved instead of encouraging morally reprehensable behavior shows your level of humanity.
"Not that you seem to care a great deal about factual accuracy. Do you have any proof that the driver was "trying to drive fast" or is that just another assertion you're throwing around? The news story didn't say anything about the speed of the vehicle, and nor did the press release by the Urbana Police Department."
I think that when ever a person is killed by another they are driving too fast. However since you would rather find fault with a disabled pedestrian in a cross walk. I will relate a couple of "facts". I left a restaurant about a block away after the accident. It was warm clear night and University Avenue street lights all appeared to be working just fine. A Facebook post from a person who claimed to waiting at the light for the person to cross in front of them when it happened said the driver pulled past them to strike the pedestrian. Now I happen to be a defensive driver but I also know that covering your brakes at an intersection with another car stopped in front of you in case you need to stop quickly is common sense. For this and numerous other reasons it is not unreasonable to feel that this person was going too fast for at least the reason they could not stop fast enough to save a life. Sorry to make such an assertion with details that offended you because you are such a detailed orientated person.
"Um, I am a woman. It's hard to tell whether you're a few fries short of a Happy Meal or just a troll."
Well it is good that you are aware you are a woman. That does not mean you should criticize other people for using an obviously offensive example of moral relativism to make a point about quibbling over whether pedestrians should be better protected by the police and there should be consequences for grieviously negligent actions which result in the death of the victim. Especially, when this type of incident is a repeat of other times when people got away with murdering a pedestrian.
By the way moral relativism, lossly defined, is the argument that the morality of an action is governed my circumstances so that the morality of the action is not absolute. Technically, the moral relativism refers to the lack of absolutes and the debatability of morality but I am the "troll" so I will be fast and loose. So goes the story of ignorant person who thinks that somehow a rape could be justified by the actions of the victim. I am sorry if this is a trigger for you and insensitive remark but I feel you are probably the ignorant person.
I saw such a post on Facebook (source: https://goo.gl/3dXLrF ) and will repost the text here so people can see what it actually said.
---------------------------------------------------
"My husband and i were headed westbound on university and were stopped on the northeast curbside of university and broadway. I looked over and saw a man in a wheelchair who looked as though he was considering crossing univeristy on broadway (from the southeast side to the northeast side of that intersection). Since he would have passed in front of our car, i told my husband to wait. The light turned green for us to go as the man in the wheelchair started to wheel himself across. He was wheeling backwards using his legs to propel himself along the road, going fairly slowly. We put our hazard lights on as he crossed because, as i said, the light was green for those of us on university to cross broadway. Unfortunately a car came up from behind, going westbound in the land next to us and didnt see the man in the wheelchair. The car hit the man just as the wheelchair was crossing into the cars lane. The light was green, it was dark, we had stopped because he had been at the intersection and saw the man about to cross but i dont think anyone coming from behind would have seen him. The man ticketed was probably just given a ticket as a formality because i dont think he could have done anything different other than get lucky and see the wheelchair. With zero disrespect meant, i believe your article made it sound like the man driving the car was at fault, but he definitely was not I just wanted to share that because the man driving the car was VERY distraught and I think I would feel even worse thinking the rest of champaign urbana had the idea that i did something wrong (Meaning, if i were the man)"
So he had already crossed two lanes when he was hit? From south to north, he crossed two lanes. One westbound lane was blocked by a car with its flashers on, which probably drew his attention. Did he slow down for that? I'm curious if the people in the car were ticketed for creating a hazardous situation, stopping in the road with their flashers on. They drew attention to themselves instead of the pedestrian.
That's why when your car breaks down on the highway they tell you not to get out, people will see the car but not you. Cars have lights to get attention. Their flashers got attention for them but not for the guy crossing the street.
I think the people who stopped and put their hazard lights on had the best intentions, and I wouldn't blame them either. But I think it's likely that the position of that car (flashers or not) probably made it hard for the other driver to see that there was anything in the crosswalk.
It does seem confusing in some details but it seems clear the driver would have seen the light just change and one car was still waiting for something at the intersection. This is a complicated situation but your duty as a driver is to yield to hazards and drive at a safe speed for conditions. Continuing or accelerating is reckless and makes it impossible for you to yield to anything including a disable person in the cross walk.
It must be too scary for people to realize they have responsibility for their actions and their consequences. Responsibility is not a relative term when it involves the life or death of someone. Yes maybe we all need this reminder because we are not perfect but this attitude that innocent law abiding pedestrians can be killed with no consequence does not help anyone.
"your duty as a driver is to yield to hazards"
You have a duty to use your hazards in a reasonable fashion, like if your car broke down, so it doesn't get hit. They don't work to notify someone that there's a hazard in a different lane. He still should have reduced his speed but it does nothing to help him see the pedestrian.
It should be a felony for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk resulting in injury or battery. Too many people who drive in this state are hostile to pedestrians. Cars are dangerous potentially dangerous weapons. It is a felony to fire a gun at another person. People who harm or endanger others either through negligence or, as is sometimes the case, reckless disregard for safety should be charged with a crime.
Police should start issuing misdemeanor traffic tickets to people who fail to yeild right of way to pedestrians in a cross walk or drive threateningly at pedestrians.
People should feel safe and protected when they walk the streets. Drivers feel happy some people choose not to be on the road and the drivers should respect and fear their responsibility to drive safely. Walking instead of driving should reduce your blood pressure for many reasons.
It is clear from this discussion that most drivers are clueless to their responsiblities and consequences. Although I puposely left out the fact that when a pedestrian crosses in the middle of the street or steps into the cross walk to close to a car they are partially at fault. Morals and ethics need to be part of every part of our lives including government and society.
Oh for the love of God. Roads are shared resources, and everyone using them has rights and responsbilities. Sure, drivers are legally obligated to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and obey other rules of the road. But pedestrians and cyclists also have responsbilities. For example, the Illinois State Police Pedestrian safety page says, "Always obey traffic signals" and contains information about traffic signals and crossing. For example, it says that on a flashing "Don't Walk" sign, pedestrians may not start entering the roadway. And unfortunately, it sounds like the guy who was hit did just that.
http://police.illinoisstate.edu/safety/pedestrian/
Like I said some people just do not understand their responsibility as a driver. That is, why the law needs to be changed so that bitter small people are given a reason to not use their cars as extension of their insecurities. It doesn't matter if you have a right of way you are wrong to think that you can enforce your "right of way" as a driver. It is insane that drivers think that their whims or convienence can condone endangering lives. What kind of person wants that result? Justification for hitting pedestrians.
If you read the first lines of that page you cited it says: A simple rule is that drivers should always be prepared to yield the right-of-way to pedestrian.
Poor dead disabled guy crossing in the sidewalk is now responsible for somebody hitting him. People who think like this are dangerous and should not have licenses. The driver was ticketed for breaking the law. The society you live in has already decided you are wrong and made laws to express that but obviously you don't think you should follow the law when you drive.
Shared resources? You think your car "shares" the road with a pedestrian. I am sure you are the one that accelerates toward pedestrians who are trying to cross in the middle of the block. Our laws need to change to reflect a lack of tolerance for small people who can not see that showing a little care and being responsible for defenseless pedestrians is the moral thing to do. Dangerous people should be punished for the consequences of their stupidity. Should a jay walker be frightened for their life because you need to get another big gulp?
I am sure you are the one that accelerates toward pedestrians who are trying to cross in the middle of the block.
Look. most people with at least a room temperature IQ -- which probably wouldn't include you -- understand that deliberately hitting a pedestrian is an extremely bad idea. In fact, if I see a pedestrian jaywalking with little regard for traffic, I avoid them. They can pursue a Darwin Award on their own time, but not on mine.
It is a tragedy for all involved, I have no doubt someone will be charged. You have to be a illegal immigrant or a foreign student attending the U Of I before there are no legal responsibilities. Failure to yield leads to the death of 3 members of a Homer residents family and you just fly away free.
There is seems to be string of accidents where cars or buses turn into cross walks and kill pedestrians. And these occur at night and during the day and the only ticket is failing to yield right of way. It is police not wanting to do their job and prevent or prosecute actual wrong doing. Police issue traffic citations and walk way so no one gets hurt .... except the victims..
Don't conflate the issue with immigration issues. The case you speak of was a case of the police not doing their job. It seems after the accident they do not want to upset people. It would be too bad that after somebody kills someone they would have to be traumatized.
Ahhhh... It is too much to exercise caution and drive correctly. So why not punish the big bad pedestrians? Seriously, it is the law except if a pedestrian jumps in front of you. But you think it is too much to yield to pedestrians. Because the link cited earlier from the campus police says that is the simple rule. This is my proof that drivers in Illinois are too unbalanced, immotionally immature and insecure to even acknowledge the existing law. This is an unsafe situation which merits a deterrent. It is absurd to think I have to endanger myself by allowing you access to a car which you have no problem justifying risking lives for your convience.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.