Champaign teen gets 5 years for hitting sheriff's deputy

URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted grabbing a police officer by the neck and punching him has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jyuan Carter, 17, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Campbell Drive, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated battery to a peace officer, admitting that on Dec. 13, he grabbed Champaign County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Darr by the neck and punched him in the shoulder several times.

Court records show Darr was trying to intervene in an argument between Carter and his mother. Darr stepped between the two of them at Carter's home and Carter responded by hitting Darr, who then drew his Taser and shocked Carter.

Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Carter on Monday as an adult.

Court records show Carter had prior juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery and robbery in 2013.

As part of Carter's plea, the state agreed to withdraw another juvenile case that stemmed from a December 2014 crime in which Carter allegedly robbed a man of his cellphone on a city street in Champaign.