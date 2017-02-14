Conditional discharge given over Champaign mugging

URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted taking part in mugging a woman in Champaign last year has been sentenced to a form of probation.

Danasia Burnside, 22, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Country Squire Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Tom Difanis to battery, admitting that she took part in hitting a woman at a party in the 0-100 block of East Armory Avenue on July 24.

She was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge, a form of probation that requires no reporting to a probation officer, and 25 hours of public service.

In return for her guilty plea to the misdemeanor offense, more serious charges of aggravated battery and robbery, alleging that she broke the woman's nose and took her purse, were dismissed.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said Burnside had no prior criminal convictions.

Police are still looking for co-defendant Leondra Hopkins, 19, of Urbana, who was arraigned on the charges but failed to show up at a court hearing in early November.