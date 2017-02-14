Truck-pedestrian accident causing I-74 delays
RURAL DANVILLE – Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 74 involving a semitrailer truck and a pedestrian.
The accident occurred on the interstate at milepost 210, which is the Martin Luther King exit.
Trooper Tracy Lillard said fire and emergency medical services personnel were on their way. She added that motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
