UI at 150: Campus valentines

With the University of Illinois about to turn the big 1-5-0, we asked A-list alumni about the one Campustown spot that made the biggest impression on them. On Tuesdays throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales.

* * * * *

Unless you're a Buckeye or a Badger, there hasn't been a lot to love at Memorial Stadium lately.

But once upon a time, it was a place where magic happened. And we don't just mean on the field.

Long before she'd go on to become executive VP of Cisco Systems and sit on the boards at Georgetown University and Stanford Hospital, it's where SUE BOSTROM (BS '82) first laid eyes on the man she'd marry.

KIRK BOSTROM, the starting punter for MIKE WHITE's 1980 Illini, was doing his thing. "I was working on my Illinette drills," Sue says.

"We didn't actually go on a date until the spring of 1982 but the chemistry worked immediately. We were engaged three months later and married within a year."

Thirty-three years and three children later, "I feel blessed that I met my soulmate at Illinois."

* * * * *

JARROD GEE (BA '98) is spending this Valentine's Day with fiancee KELLI SLATER. They also met at the stadium — Week 2, as Gee best remembers, in the late '90s.

He can't recall the Illini opponent on that warm September Saturday but the game was never in doubt, so Gee and fellow LON KRUGER-era starter KEVIN TURNER decided to leave early for a party they'd heard about at Illinois State.

Gee, a three-year starter for Kruger and LOU HENSON, takes it from here.

"While walking out of the stadium, we ran across two girls. Kevin took a liking to one and approached her. Me, I've always been kind of shy so while Kevin and the other young lady conversed, me and my future fiancee stood there, looking at the sky.

"I finally got the heart and courage to say something to her and we started a friendship that would last until 2013, when it turned into something very special and something that I hope to continue for the rest of my life."

* * * * *

JEFF ANDERSON's love connection happened in Lincoln Hall — during a dreaded 8 a.m. lecture, no less, recalls the Game Show Network's general manager (BA '89).

He was a sophomore. She was Mrs. Right.

"As fate would have it, a cute blonde co-ed would come late to class every day and sit in the front row of the hall," he says. "Three years later, we were married and started a life together that spanned 25 years.

"She passed away last year from ALS, but the University of Illinois was always a source of pride and joy for both of us."

* * * * *

The Lincoln Hall Theatre is w here then-aspiring actor and now Brown University professor emeritus DON WILMETH (Ph.D. '64) gave the performance of his life — as "JB" in Archibald MacLeish's modern retelling of the story of the biblical Job.

Cast alongside an actress old enough to be his mother, Wilmeth required some time in the makeup room to pull off the part. That's where he met JUDY, then a freshman makeup assistant.

"Thanks to the gray in my hair, she thought I was much more mature than I actually was," says Wilmeth, a 2015 UI Alumni Achievement Award winner. "Fortunately, she was fooled — or led me to believe she was, for we began to date and less than a year later we were married.

"Now, more than 50 years later, I still tread the boards from time to time but now must cover my gray hair to appear younger."